Letter from the Editor on community concerns

Hello Huskies,
I am writing to you with an apology for the impact that some of our recently published pieces have had on the UW community. We are sorry, and I want to share with you how we have been responding to your feedback. I also invite you to share any additional thoughts you have with me; my email address is located at the bottom of this letter.
On Monday, we published our endorsements for the 2021 ASUW Board of Directors candidates; on this same day, we also published a cartoon entitled “ASUW write-in suggestions” that attempted to caricature the uncontested elections process by suggesting that student voters write in random campus icons on their ballots. The cartoon was rightfully criticized as playing into the entrenched history of associating people of color with animals, especially given that the current ticket of ASUW candidates is majority BIPoC. To be clear, the cartoon was not meant to imply that the current slate of candidates was somehow equivalent to any of these “write-in suggestions,” but it was a poor choice nonetheless, and an oversight on my part to not recognize those connotations prior to publishing it.
Right away, we removed the cartoon from our website and issued a statement explaining our rationale for the removal. After this, we began receiving additional feedback that there was language in our endorsements piece that played into racist tropes as well. We agree. Even though we don't believe we saw the candidates at their best, “lazy” and “unprepared” should not have been used to describe them. As of the publication of this letter, the endorsements have been removed from our website in acknowledgment of this. This was a decision we reached as a team Tuesday night, and the action of removing the endorsements was postponed until we could substantially and publicly address the concerns. We understand the negative impacts of leaving the endorsements posted, but did not want to retract them silently. I cannot stand by published content that harms marginalized groups.
Our stance as section editors in regard to the ASUW elections has not changed — we believe that voters, the students, deserve a robust slate of candidates to choose from, and that this year’s election process has been confusing and underwhelming (hence our decision to not endorse). But this was not the fault of the candidates themselves. Our critiques were based solely on observations gathered from attending the elections forums held the week of April 19 and from each candidate’s official platform webpage, and we didn’t see the full picture of how this year’s election cycle has come together.
For added context, the process by which we come to publish our annual endorsements is open form and collaborative and involves many of our section editors. Our endorsements are grounded in the general opinions and attitudes of our signatory section editors, along with our understanding of the issues and the candidates. The actual writing of the endorsements is subject to edits and ultimate approval by these section editors, the Managing Editor, and the Editor-in-Chief.
These two pieces (the cartoon and the endorsements) were separate, and helmed by different people, but they have understandably been conflated as they were published on the same day. Both pieces were approved by me as Editor-in-Chief; thus, I take ownership over the impact that they have had. I’m sorry. Here is what we are doing in response:
Immediately establishing a space for and coalition of BIPoC Daily contributors to openly share their unique experiences and inform future reform efforts at The Daily.
Beginning to track retention and career progression to specifically identify where staff, especially marginalized staff, are being held back.
Establishing clear and specific plans to actively recruit diverse talent, working with RSOs and campus organizations to reach students historically underrepresented in The Daily's editorial staff.
Redesigning the process through which we conduct our endorsements for next year, which is clearly no longer serving our community. While we can’t prescribe processes for future Daily leadership, we can strongly encourage a return to hosting our own forum, among other changes.
Reaching out individually to student groups affected to discuss making amends and how we can work together to improve the UW community.
Implementing a regular survey to get input on The Daily’s performance from both an internal and external perspective, which will be integrated into leadership strategies.
Finally, I want to take this opportunity to clarify our position and stake in these issues that impact all of campus. The Daily is not affiliated with, nor funded by, the UW administration or any academic department. We are an independent, student-run organization; all the content we publish is generated, illustrated, photographed, edited, and posted by students. Because we are students ourselves, and because we are partly funded by the Services and Activities Fee (SAF), which all UW students pay into, it is our mission to fairly and respectfully represent the concerns of students. Sometimes this means taking bold, critical stances — our endorsements are always controversial for this reason — but I’ve come to realize that this year is different, and I regret the tone of the critiques.
Being a student leader is challenging at any time, but especially during a pandemic. Nothing is as easy or as coordinated as it should be, and it isn’t the fault of any individual but the result of us all trying to navigate unprecedented circumstances and experiencing countless related traumas. The grace and understanding I am asking for, in penning this letter, is also what I should have explicitly extended to our ASUW candidates in the process of editing the endorsements. The relationship between press and government, even on a student level, is often (and necessarily) adversarial, but it should always be thoughtful and intentional.
I hope to continue to do good work that makes our community proud through the end of this year, and when I pass this desk off to next year’s Editor-in-Chief in June, to work with them to implement the lessons I have learned from this experience and to continue building on our action items.
Thank you for all the feedback and engagement that has led to these discussions and plans on our end. I deeply appreciate your willingness to stand up for what is right and to point out where we have fallen short. I am sorry. I, and The Daily, will do better.
Voting in the ASUW Board of Directors election begins Monday, May 3 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Wednesday, May 5 at 11:45 p.m. More information on the election can be found at this link; information on the candidates can be found here.
Sincerely,
Editor-in-Chief Mac Murray
I mean, with a racist opinion editor, what do you expect? You're so fixated on race theory that you just have to have someone going after the now acceptable target and you wonder how you wind up getting called out for this? You guys need to grow up, stop writing click bait, and stop emailing the entire student body your drama. This is not what we're collectively spending thousands a quarter to spend our time on.
Everything has to be a problem nowdays. Who has time to even read those emails and more over go over such details?
Those of you who disagree with ASUW's actions and the choice to email the entire student populace: I've made a petition to recall ASUW President Camille Hattwig as a result of this.
https://forms.gle/VtNAvATYz9xahP7A9
Note: you need to be signed into your UW email/G-Suite account to respond. I thought this would be appropriate.
why you doing that? just over one mistake this insane you realize?
y'all did nothing wrong, there's no racist imagery and as an actual BIPOC I had to look at the cartoon 5-6 times to even understand what the supposed issue was. those criticisms are valid and had nothing to do with race.
It's clear that the endorsements article and cartoon were, in all, ill-considered. The characterization of the candidates listed seemed provocative for the sake of being provocative, and I do believe that the standards expressed in this letter better reflect the standards to which journalists should hold themselves than either of the two retracted pieces.
That said, the rationale behind the retraction does not add up with what was, in my view, the biggest issue facing the retracted pieces: their unjustified provocativeness. Instead, this whole episode has played out in a way that suggests that the ASUW is unduly pressuring The Daily, an independent publication, to quiet their voice and criticism.
This frustration can be summed up in a few points:
- I'm disappointed that an email from the ASUW President's account was sent to every UW student, citing unspecific grievances and, in essence, controlling the narrative of a story of which most recipients were not yet aware.
- I'm disappointed that a government body of which I am a part expressed sentiments tantamount to censoring the press.
- I'm disappointed that The Daily cited the wrong reasons for an otherwise theoretically reasonable retraction.
- I'm frustrated that, through their actions, the ASUW is trivializing a very serious issue, weakening their credibility as a body that could otherwise serve as a guardian against unfair discrimination in campus affairs.
This entire debate has left a sour taste in my mouth. I feel strongly that neither party acted with due diligence at the outset, and now the wrong lesson is being drawn from the conclusion. What could have been an opportunity to improve journalistic standards at The Daily seems squandered by a diversion from the real issue at hand.
I appreciate The Daily's introspection and genuine attempt to solve the problem to which their attention was drawn. I appreciate the ASUW doing its best to protect students from unfair characterization and discrimination. In this instance, though, I feel that the wrong message was relayed in the wrong way from ASUW, and consequently the wrong issue is being addressed at The Daily. I hope that this issue resolves in a constructive way.
this was so eloquently put and summarizes the whole issue, and I (and a lot of other ppl, most likely) agree with this
I definitely was disappointed that this played out like childish drama rather than an actually informative conversation on race. I'm literally here because I got this random email from the asuw president and I had to hunt for context. I agree that that email to all uw students was uncalled for, they could have called out the daily in a million other better ways.
