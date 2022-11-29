“Bark & Bite”: Was it the wrong decision to reinstate Trump on Twitter?

Editor's note: ‘Bark & Bite’ is an ongoing column that features two writers arguing opposing sides of a given topic. This edition focuses on Trump's presence on Twitter, as well as the positive and negative sides to him being reinstated.

BARK: Don’t let Trump stay on Twitter

By Alena Alvarez-Saldivar

As of nine days ago, Trump has been reinstated on Twitter. While Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been nothing short of disastrous, this decision will be a damaging, defining moment, especially now that Trump has officially announced he will be running for president once again in 2024.

It’s important to note that the First Amendment says “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.”

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a fan of free speech, but considering that Twitter, a privately owned social media company, is not the U.S. Congress, the First Amendment has nothing to do with whether or not Twitter can have a term of service that is anti-hate speech and inciting insurrections.

This company isn’t even publicly traded anymore, as stated prior, the sole proprietor is Elon Musk. If Musk wanted to keep Trump banned from Twitter, it is his right to do so, and it does not violate Trump’s personal rights. Obviously, Musk wanted to and has since unbanned Trump from using Twitter, but I believe he shouldn’t have.

This action positions Twitter to be a place that advances and protects hate speech, chaos, and violence.

While initially on Twitter, Trump was one the most chaotic, dog-whistling propaganda pumps that this nation has ever seen. He not only threatened the safety of sole individuals, but also, in several cases, our whole country.

It was clever that Musk let Twitter users vote on whether or not to reinstate Trump’s account. What’s most notable about this was that, though the difference was slim, the results and replies were truly a mixed bag.

Over 130 million users interacted with the poll of whether or not Trump should be allowed back on the platform — this means something.

Trump undeniably violated the previous terms of service on Twitter and appeared guilty of an insurrection, however, Twitter’s rules of service have and can change. Twitter is now faced with a decision that will determine whether or not they stay inclusive of hate speech, and in turn, protect treasonous, authoritarian, insurrectionists.

So far, the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account has remained inactive, but I find it unlikely that it will stay inactive for long, especially because Trump’s social media platform Truth Social is, in many regards, a flop, with only 2 million active users.

When the account becomes active again, we will see a rise in propaganda serving racial capitalism, and an increase of the most polarizing, brain-broken political threads in direct correlation.

Twitter will become nothing but a cesspool.

BITE: Let Trump stay on Twitter

By Mary Murphy

Over two years ago, Trump stood in front of the nation with a straight face and told us all to inject ourselves with bleach.

This was not the first time, and certainly not the last time, that Trump showed us his willingness to be unedited in front of millions of people.

It seems that his favorite avenue to express his unedited self has been on Twitter. His encouragement of his supporters to not accept the presidential election results in 2020 and attempt a coup being one of the most notable of his many unhinged moments.

In all of these instance that Trump has tweeted or said something stupid, there will be some people who view it as entertainment and ignore the actual harm that comes from something as powerful as the president’s words.

Some of Trump's supporters believe in everything he says so much that they really would inject themselves with bleach. In fact, four people in the mob he incited on Jan. 6, 2021 died, and many people sitting in the Capitol could have.

But even with all of this in mind, Trump should stay on Twitter.

A utilitarian would argue that the ethical thing to do is always to take the course of action that maximizes happiness and minimizes harm.

Harm has certainly been done in Trump having access to this amount of power.

That being said, I would argue more harm is caused when we don’t see the people who hold power over us completely unedited, and allow ourselves to go down the slippery slope of limiting free speech.

The people who elected Trump should have to see the harm they have caused, so they can hopefully recognize this is not a person fit for the presidency.

I know this is possible, because it has been slowly but surely happening over the past eight years. This feels more crucial than ever given his not-so-surprising announcement to run for presidency in 2024.

In turn of people realizing this, Trump would have fewer opportunities in the future to cause harm if he was out of the Oval Office.

The public has a right to transparency, and a right to know what the person sitting in our Oval Office is truly like — we should know what’s going on in his brain, even if it is terrifying.

If we think it is OK to limit the speech of someone like Trump from the far-right, that means it is OK to limit the speech of someone from the far-left. At that point, everyone, regardless of holding a position of power, would be, essentially, fair game.

The risk of losing our title as the most “free” country, especially as it has to do with press and speech, is not worth it.

I say keep Trump on Twitter, and let him dig his own grave.

