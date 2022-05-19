Black love, despair, desire, and masculinity

Writer’s note: Films, television, and literature have always been a central anchor to assist my understanding of the world around me and find my place as a Black woman. “WOC Watch” (“woke watch”) aims to give praise to various mediums by diverse creators that have cultivated accurate representation and deserve more attention.
“Open Water” is a lyrical, heartbreaking — while simultaneously heartwarming — Black love story written by British Ghanian photographer and novelist Caleb Azumah Nelson.
The novel centers around an unnamed narrator, a 20-something Black photographer in London who slowly falls in love with another Black artist while working together on a multimedia project.
Nelson utilizes a central theme of water to connect the aspects of his narrator’s lived experiences, such as references to drowning in love and trying to stay afloat, with elements of oppression, grief, and desire. Life for our narrator is a constant battle against water and the waves of life.
“Family, grief, Blackness, Frank Ocean, hip-hop, dancing, growing up, breaking up, London, oppression, beef patties, basketball, diasporic trauma — for Caleb Azumah Nelson, it’s all water,” Gabriel Bump wrote in The New York Times.
Although the novel is set in London, Nelson depicts a universal Black experience through the story of a Black man falling in love and the pains of living in white spaces. Young people of color, myself included, were able to see themselves in this story.
Black romance in literature does exist, from Jasmine Guillory’s “Wedding Date” series to Talia Hibbert’s “The Brown Sisters” trilogy, but what I have never encountered is a modern Black love story written from the perspective of a Black man. Not only is it of the utmost importance to have this point of view in literature, but this novel also gained critical attention in the literary world as the winner of the Costa First Novel award.
Nelson’s novel arrived in readers’ hands in February 2021 — a time when people of color, specifically Black men, were continuously drowned in police brutality and the rise of racial hate crimes globally. “Open Water” became a reprieve, a place to feel seen and in company through lived experiences.
Nelson received praise from Black men and women for encapsulating the psyche of modern-day Black men’s anger and pain through the narrator’s battle with the experiences of living in white spaces and shutting out the woman he loves.
Nelson creates a strikingly honest, at times uncomfortable, testament to Black masculinity and the school of belief that one should go through mental health battles alone, never seeking help from loved ones.
“You want to tell her there are some things you won’t heal from, and there is no shame in your hurt,” Nelson writes in “Open Water.” “You want to tell her that you have stopped trying to forget that feeling, that anger, that ugly, and instead have accepted it as part of you, along with your joy, your beauty, your light. Multiple truths do exist, and you do not have to be the sum of your traumas.”
Fundamentally, “Open Water” is a love story, with prose similar to James Baldwin’s poetic style in its references that remain authentic to modern experiences, descriptive language that paints a picture, and succinct sentences that evoke a great emotional response.
Nelson captures what it’s like to fall in love when you’re young — the anxieties, overthinking, and unbridled joy — while simultaneously exploring what falling in love as a person of color adds to the equation: the traumas, cultures, and fluidity of the joy and the pain.
“Sometimes you forget to be you is to be a Black body, and not much else,” Nelson writes in “Open Water.”
The publishing and literature industry has a history of exclusivity and lack of publishing diverse stories. This lack of diversity in the industry leads to the absence of Black, Asian, Chicano, LGBTQIA+, and a myriad of other perspectives that aren’t seen as possible bestsellers by publishers.
“I think publishers hold certain beliefs about what is universal,” Amistad editorial director Tracy Sherrod said in The New York Times. “And oftentimes we don’t fit, our stories don’t fit into that equation.”
“Open Water” is a story that wouldn’t have had the opportunity to be published prior to the racial and political uprisings of 2020 –– and what a missed opportunity that would have been. Caleb Azumah Nelson created a story that captured the pulse of Black people globally; he created a story of not only Black pain, but of Black joy, culture, and young love.
This is not to say that only Black people will find themselves in this story.
“So while primarily I was writing for Black people and for myself, it’s been a real joy and a pleasure to see so many different people connect with the work,” Azumah Nelson said in an interview with The Guardian about the novel’s success.
“Open Water” is a true work of art, a story of falling in love and what it means to fully give oneself to another — the good and the bad. This is a story I will return to, and I hope it finds itself in your hands.
