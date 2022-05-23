Celebrating HBO’s latest thriller series

Warning: Spoilers ahead.
Writer’s note: Films, television, and literature have always been a central anchor to assist my understanding of the world around me and find my place as a Black woman. WOC Watch (“woke watch”) aims to give praise to various mediums by diverse creators that have cultivated accurate representation and deserve more attention.
“The Baby” is HBO Max’s latest horror comedy series that satirically tackles themes of motherhood, societal expectations, and the struggles that women face.
I came across the show somewhat randomly while looking for a new series to watch with my own mother. From the trailer, I understood the basic premise — a millennial woman who feels strongly against becoming a mother as her friends begin their motherhood journeys. Somewhat comically, a baby then falls from the sky and lands in her arms, and we quickly learn that almost everyone who touches him dies.
Through this dark comedy premise, show creators Lucy Gaymer and Siân Robins-Grace wonderfully pose questions about motherhood as a social construct versus the act of mothering and nurturing. They explore the societal pressures and policing of women to embark on certain paths, one of these being motherhood.
For the protagonist, Natasha (Michelle de Swarte), motherhood is the definition of hell. As her friends lose their personhood to motherhood (in Natasha’s eyes), as well as their emotional availability to Natasha, her frustrations around becoming a mother rise. Not only is Natasha forced into her idea of hell by taking care of a baby, but the baby is also quite literally a murderous monster, which adds to the horror comedy elements of the series.
Natasha’s experience with the baby depict feelings of constraint, crushing societal expectations placed on women, and ideas on how to properly mother. Through Natasha’s slow unraveling while she raises the baby, she’s forced to face her own trauma and misgivings about becoming a mother, which root back to her own childhood.
“The account of motherhood and expectations of being cisgendered, able-bodied, ideally white, and middle class, and that these sort of norms are presented to us as natural, organic, and desirable and inevitable to an extent,” Robins-Grace said in a behind-the-scenes interview with HBO Max.
I was struck at how relevant this series became with the leaked Supreme Court draft and nationwide baby formula shortage. The possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned, people losing the freedom of choice in giving birth, and becoming a parent felt eerily similar to Natasha being forced into caring for the baby, given the extreme toll it takes on her mental health, personal relationships, and overall well-being. It’s deeply disconcerting that women’s bodies are policed to such an extent, even in modern times of “progressive” change.
There has been a rise in horror/thriller films centered around suffering mothers, such as “Mother!,” “Hereditary,” and “Umma.” The maternal figure in horror films has had a great change from what has historically been seen in cinema.
“After all, motherhood is a period of self-examination, of questioning one’s strengths and weaknesses, and becoming acutely aware of the darkness in the world,” Leila Latif wrote for Little White Lies. “It is a time in a woman’s life when she is forced to relinquish control of her body, yet it can also be empowering.”
The series not only tackles these themes from the perspective of systemic injustices, but also through Natasha’s encounters with her friends, sister, and mother. When Natasha goes to a child’s play center, “The Baby” presents elements of isolation and loss of personhood within motherhood with hilarity — while Natasha is thrusted into caring for the baby, she receives unsolicited advice from a number of strangers.
On the other hand, Natasha’s sister Bobbi (Amber Grappy) desires a baby and is currently working with an adoption agency with her partner. Showing the two sisters' starkly different perspectives on motherhood added strong commentary on progress in society and limiting expectations on what becoming a mother should look like, even more so for women of color.
A strong undertone within the series is how Natasha and Bobbi being Black women shifts the overall experience of motherhood. This is seen through the subtlety in which their Blackness affects Bobbi’s chances of adoption, Natasha’s encounters with strangers, and the difference in societal standards that Black mothers are expected to reach in comparison to white mothers.
In the fourth episode, Natasha reunites with her mother after 15 years, which helps explain her views on having children. The reunion adds additional commentary pertaining to the effects of estranged mothers on their children. In returning to the theme of deconstructing societal constructs of motherhood, “The Baby” remains a series that is extremely timely and relevant to its viewers.
“The Baby'' subverts societal expectations for motherhood and destigmatizes feelings against becoming a mother, which is hardly ever seen on the small screen, but it is very needed.
