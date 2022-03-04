Mental healthcare: Opportunities to handle the crisis

Editor's note: Here at The Daily, we encourage our readers to submit guest editorials and letters to be featured in our Free Speech Friday column. We welcome all voices to contribute positively to campus conversations. Our submission guidelines can be found here.
Stress has run rampant in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the American Psychological Association’s (APA) annual Stress in America report, stress has been high, especially for people of color and young adults, with 84% of Gen Z adults and 86% of millennials reporting negative impacts of stress. Use of mental health crisis services has also increased. Unfortunately, accessing longer-term, sustained, individualized therapy continues to be a challenge. According to the APA, despite more people seeking mental healthcare treatment, the overall amount of unmet need has still increased over the last ten years. This is even more pronounced among people experiencing economic and social disadvantage, including racial and ethnic minorities.
At the University of Washington, there are student-specific, short-term, crisis-oriented resources that are largely anonymous, available 24/7, in multiple languages, and virtual, in addition to other less formal mental health supports (see resources list at the end of this article). While these can be useful for short-term concerns, students still face barriers when those resources recommend that students seek longer-term, individualized support. Students are then “referred out” to the mental health care system outside of UW.
For both university students and the broader public who are navigating the public mental health care system, two significant practical hurdles in accessing mental healthcare have been: 1) the availability and location of providers, and 2) the financial constraints.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, provider availability has increased in some ways, such as through telehealth, which has expanded the number of accessible providers for many people, particularly those in rural areas. Even with this change, due to provider availability, the delay between a referral out to longer-term care options and actually meeting with a provider can be significant. With waitlists as long as a year for some providers, individuals often need to contact many providers to get the services they need. The duration of this gap can also be impacted by other factors, such as preference for a provider with a similar cultural background or who specializes in particular mental health needs.
For university students, and for many others, session fees can present another serious barrier to accessing and sustaining long-term care, particularly for the uninsured. While some providers do offer free or low-fee options, these spots are limited, leaving people with low income with very few options for long-term mental health support.
Advocacy groups and organizations like the Washington State Psychological Association (WSPA) and the Washington State chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) are advocating for mental health care providers to be able to work with out-of-state clients more easily, authorizing psychologists to prescribe medications, and increasing provider compensation under Medicaid.
Telehealth coverage and regulations have continued to change since the start of the pandemic. However, mental health licensing is by state, so providers may not be able to provide care to clients who are even temporarily located in another state. Advocating for national licensure or more flexible regulations can help ensure that the increased access to providers through telehealth in the last few years continues to grow. HB 1286 is a related, current Washington state bill supported by the WSPA.
Another barrier to accessing services is that those needing both psychotherapy and psychiatric medications often need to see two different providers. The state representative for the University District is sponsoring a bill (HB 1863) that would let psychologists prescribe psychiatric medication in the same appointment as the psychotherapy they can already provide. This would save clients the need to schedule and pay for additional appointments. The WSPA and NAMI both support this bill.
Financial barriers also prohibit people from accessing the mental healthcare they need. When clients pay with insurance, mental healthcare providers receive reimbursement for their services. However, low reimbursement rates disincentivize providers from providing services to people insured with Medicare or Medicaid. SB 5829 seeks to increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate by an average of seven percent, as well as dedicate $10 million to community behavioral health clinics. Given that approximately 13% of college students nationwide are covered by Medicaid, this bill would greatly increase college students’ access to mental healthcare.
You can support important changes like these by discussing these issues with your friends and family, voting, reaching out to your representatives, and even getting involved with groups like WSPA or NAMI. For more resources on how to find a therapist, please see this document.
Melissa Gasser, PhD student, clinical psychology
Carly Gray, PhD student, developmental psychology
Katherine Seldin, PhD student, clinical psychology
