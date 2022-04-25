Mindy Kaling’s impact on comedy television and women of color

Writer’s note: Films, television, and literature have always been a central anchor to assist my understanding of the world around me and find my place as a Black woman. WOC Watch (“woke watch”) aims to give praise to various mediums by diverse creators that have cultivated accurate representation and deserve more attention.
Mindy Kaling needs no introduction as an acclaimed comedy writer, director, and producer. Kaling began her rise to fame through episodes of the beloved sitcom “The Office,” where she is credited for her writing, producing, directing, and acting.
Kaling then created a semi-autobiographical sitcom, “The Mindy Project,” and within the past few years has made the switch to being behind the camera in her latest coming-of-age series, “Never Have I Ever” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” both of which have solidified Kaling’s place as my favorite comedy writer.
“Never Have I Ever” follows Devi Vishwakumar overcoming the loss of her dad, on top of being a first-generation Indian American high school student. Vishwakumar doesn’t want to let her family or friends down, but mistakes are inherent to coming-of-age.
The series premiered on Netflix in 2020, at a time when I was searching for a positive escape from the world; I was immediately impressed. Vishwakumar’s journey felt as if a high school girl truly wrote the series.
The newer “The Sex Lives of College Girls” is one of my favorite series that I’ve watched this year. The series follows the first year of four roommates at an elite liberal arts college on the East Coast. Through pop culture references, outfits, relationship woes, and oddly specific party themes, the series accurately encapsulates the first year at a university.
The four randomized roomates include Kimberly, the naive character from a small town who experiences imposter syndrome around her elite classmates; Whitney, a student-athlete whose mother is also a well known senator; Bela, someone with a deep passion for comedy writing, but whose parents have other hopes for her career; and Leighton, the uptight, rich roommate who grew up in New York City.
These striking differences in personality are what make the show feel authentic to the college experience, specifically the first year. The characters are navigating living with drastically different women while still coming into adulthood and finding themselves.
“Never Have I Ever” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls” are not similar to each other — aside from highlighting women of color who come of age, as well as utilizing complex character arcs that historically haven’t been afforded to women of color in television; Kaling gives her main characters the ability to make bad decisions, disappoint their parents, and feel unsure of who they want to be.
“The Mindy Project” premiered in 2012 and centers around Mindy Lahiri’s dating life as an OB-GYN in New York City. In my most recent rewatch of the series, I took note of the lack of men of color, specifically as her male love interests. For there to be a series centered around a woman of color was groundbreaking at the time it was made, but the lack of diverse men (especially as love interests) was a significant missed opportunity.
Despite my criticisms, I praise Kaling for centering a woman of color as the female love interest. Historically, female leads of color have been practically invisible, often seen as the sensible, emotionally-hardened side character who’s not seeking love. I applaud the change of narrative in “The Mindy Project,” where Lahiri is emotionally available and sexually desired by the male characters and, most importantly, gets her happily ever after.
Kaling’s writing has excelled, and it’s because of her intentionally diverse writer’s rooms, which can authentically speak to the experiences of the characters in the series.
“We stacked our writers room with truly incredible staff that is almost entirely female — all different ages, all different walks of life,” Justin Noble, co-creator of “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” said at a Television Critics Association panel.
Kaling has mastered the art of improving her craft over the years; through hiring primarily young female writers, producers, and cast members, Kaling has solidified herself as an important voice in uplifting stories about complex, young women of color.
Media doesn’t exist in a vacuum, and the impact of portraying complex women on highly-rated television series sends the message to all young women — particularly women of color — that they are seen and that they can unapologetically take up space in society.
