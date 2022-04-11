Why I love ‘Abbott Elementary’

Writer’s note: Films, television, and literature have always been a central anchor to assist my understanding of the world around me and find my place as a Black woman. WOC Watch (“woke watch”) aims to give praise to various mediums by diverse creators that have cultivated accurate representation and deserve more attention.
“Abbott Elementary” checks all the boxes and is the sitcom the world needed after a monumental past few years. A network comedy filmed in a mockumentary style, the show follows the lives of public school teachers in Philadelphia. The sitcom already has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating — and for good reason.
Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of the show, is the daughter of a kindergarten teacher. With secondhand experience of what life could be like as a teacher and a deep love for school, Brunson wanted to highlight the experiences of public school teachers.
“[Teachers are] real people who are choosing, most times, to do the most underpaid job in the world,” Brunson said in an interview with “The Today Show.” “What makes up that kind of person?”
In “Abbott Elementary,” Brunson puts the characters and their eccentric personalities on full display, with a production style reminiscent of popular shows like “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office.” The standout difference is the focus on educators as complex adults who have petty arguments without problematic jokes as well as diverse characters without harmful tropes. This is what sets “Abbott Elementary” apart from its comedic predecessors.
With their eccentric personalities and differences in teaching styles, Brunson highlights how heterogeneous the characters are and the importance of diverse educators in public schools.
Ava Coleman, the principal, blackmails the superintendent to get the job and isn’t fully qualified to run the school. But ultimately, her unorthodox, sometimes tone-deaf, way of interacting with others secures the necessary amount of funding for the school.
Gregory Eddie, a substitute teacher, is a very stiff and young teacher who truly wants to be a principal. At first, he comes across as cold and indifferent with students, but as episodes pass, he begins to bond with the students and learns to enjoy his time as a teacher, creating lasting impacts.
Janine Teagues, the central protagonist, is full of hope for the future of public schools and was born to be an educator. Her hope sometimes manifests as cluelessness or naivete when interacting with students, which leads to missteps. But with the help of her “work mom” Barbara Howard — the elderly teacher who has dedicated her entire life to being an educator — Teagues receives mentorship and tips for becoming an even stronger educator.
There are countless heartfelt scenes in the day-to-day wins for the group of teachers, like the breakthrough with the high-energy student who they learn hasn’t been challenged enough in class (yes, this specific storyline hit close to home). There’s an important bond created between the teachers who, at the end of the day, all have the same goal of creating positive experiences for students.
But what I love the most are the highlights of Black culture. The subtlety with which blackness is woven throughout the series is the ultimate comfort and speaks volumes for the lasting impact that “Abbott Elementary” will have on television.
There will be lasting effects of depicting young Black adults dedicating their careers to educating kids of color. The teachers aren’t saints — they do their jobs, complain about coming to their jobs on Mondays, make mistakes, are extraordinary and ordinary simultaneously, and have all the characteristic complexities that are typically given to white sitcom characters.
It’s disconcerting that people of color are hardly main characters in comedy series, and rarely is there more than just a singular cast member representing a minority group. This is to not say that “Abbott Elementary” checks all the boxes for diversity — that’s impossible to accomplish and shouldn’t be asked of the series. But the viewpoints and character dimensions of a majority Black cast will create further opportunities for young Black individuals to not feel like an “other” when watching television.
The dimensions afforded to each character is what makes this show top tier. People of color aren’t monolithic, and there are countless experiences that haven’t been given representation on the small screen.
I was finally able to watch a television show and simply relate to multiple characters. I understood the cultural references and saw myself and family members within the characters of the show. I’m excited for the season finale and future episodes of “Abbott Elementary,” and I'm hopeful for the future of television because of this series.
Reach writer Jayla Wilson at opinion@dailyuw.com Twitter: @jaylawilsonn24
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.