After a turbulent winter quarter, we must remain optimistic

As winter quarter comes to a close, we can all look back and say it was a quarter of ups and downs, especially as we spent the first half reprising our roles as Zoom boxes due to rising cases of the omicron variant.
In-person classes resumed week five, and many students, while excited, doubted if it was safe to return. As the quarter comes to a close, we should reflect on the emotional rollercoaster that came with entering our third year of learning through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some students missed in-person learning and felt they were better learners in the classroom than online. Others preferred online learning as the omicron variant caused cases to rise again.
First-year Yadhi Ascencion had mixed feelings about the early parts of winter quarter being online.
“I’m left to teach myself and learn remotely,” Ascencion said in an email. “With the teachers also being new to this [online learning], many aren’t really providing support for students who are having a hard time adapting.”
Despite being in the third year of COVID-19, most students are still struggling both academically and socially with online learning and the conditions of living in a pandemic. With so much time spent in the blue light of our laptop screens and Zoom frames, it becomes increasingly difficult to cope. So, the transition from online to in-person learning was welcomed by some.
“I think that being back in the classroom is important, especially in lab settings, because some learning experiences must be taught hands on instead of online,” fourth-year Katie Fitzgerald said in an email. “This also allows for students to make connections with their peers and professors.”
These are the two central reasons to return to in-person teaching. Much like lab-based classes, there is no doubt that, in most scenarios, the most effective form of teaching is in person, and when the right precautions are taken, in-person teaching is safe.
If the start of winter quarter taught us anything, it’s that the novelty of an extra long winter break wears off. For those of us who were back on campus during those first four weeks, we know that the life of a campus lies with its students, and when they are scarce in numbers and taking classes from their dorm rooms, typical social interactions are missed. After all, isn’t college supposed to be some of the most social years of our lives?
Over the last three years, we continually hoped for a time when we could be face-to-face again. What we learned is that the end of COVID-19 is not a switch that will flip with new vaccine rollouts, mandates, or public safety precautions.
Life with COVID-19 is something we as a society must adjust to, just as college life with COVID-19 is something we must adjust to as it remains ever-changing with time.
“I feel that my social anxiety has gone down and I feel more comfortable talking to my peers as well as presenting,” Ascencion said. “It takes away the pressure of being in a social setting.”
We live in turbulent times where we must find stability in our everyday life, whether it be online, in person, or a mixture of the two. And as we navigate this mix, we must remain optimistic as well as aware and eager to fix our past mistakes and shortcomings.
“I also think that UW should have offered more remote learning opportunities as we were coming back from winter break and the numbers were rising,” Fitzgerald said. “However, since the number of COVID cases has dropped again I think it is safe to say that UW can open its doors for in-person learning again.”
