OPINION: 21: Blackjack

I’ll admit that the pieces to life’s puzzle have made it a point to make their way into my grasp as gradually as is humanly possible. My dad would say it’s a nice way of revealing that, in the grand scheme of things, I don’t know shit about shit.
Yet here I am, sitting across from the dealer at the blackjack table that is life, having anxiously awaited all these years to hit 21.
Though I’ve yet to voluntarily succumb to the trap of gambling, I’ve now spent the past 21 years attempting to navigate a different type of poker game — one filled with adventures, love, and heartbreak.
As this past November came to a close, I had the opportunity to reflect on all these years spent sitting at the dealer’s table. While I felt immense gratitude for my loving family and supportive friends, I also found myself wondering whether turning 21 was everything I made it out to be growing up. I’d dreamt of this moment all my life, and all of a sudden, I was already questioning my next move. Do I take a card? Do I stand? Do I surrender?
When you’re young, the time ahead of you appears infinite. Every year I had longed for my birthday to arrive and looked forward to the glory of reaching the milestone ages you hear others speak of — 10, 13, 16, 18, and finally, 21.
Graduating into the teenage years is a joy, until you realize the next step means becoming a chauffeur. Suddenly, you’re seeing R-rated films and purchasing mature-rated video games without the presence of a parent. Then, you find yourself listening to an old man’s case for why he’s most qualified to lead the country, and the countdown begins for the moment you can order off the happy hour menu.
I’d spent all this time dreaming of the day I’d officially become an adult, while simultaneously waiting on someone to acknowledge my presence at the table. Until then, the adults in your circle constantly remind you that there’s plenty of time to discover a direction in life and that there’s no reason to have everything figured out yet.
You convince yourself that adding the halves and the three-quarters onto your age would somehow persuade people to converse with you about something “grown-up,” like politics or climate change.
I wasn’t fond of being treated like a kid. I didn’t appreciate being told to cover my ears at the dinner table, and I completely despised the mere existence of bedtime. My imagination ran rampant and allowed me to be ignorant of the fact that everyone pays their dues, as we all spend time at that table in anticipation of our voices being heard. It’s easy to feel like everything is permanent when you’re young, and that one’s problems might as well be an indicator that the sky is falling.
With all that being said, here I am, having just called “blackjack” as the ace reveals itself to the table, finally surpassing all of the major milestone birthdays that I’ve longed to reach, my lens on life becoming wider than ever before. I now maintain a tremendous appreciation for the ups and downs, as well as for those before me who’ve kept the lights shining upon the path in anticipation of my arrival.
What I’m capable of acknowledging now is that I’m without all of life’s answers, and if there are ever any to be found, then I implore them to take their time finding me. It’s a lovely feeling to be in no rush to shake hands with the future and to have no desire to revisit the past. If there’s one thing I’m sure of, it’s that life is, in fact, a puzzle with which none of us are meant to be given all the pieces.
Here’s to the present.
Reach contributing writer Michael Delgado at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @DailyUW_md
