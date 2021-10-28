A thin veil: Samhain and the pagan origins of Halloween

All Hallow’s Eve, Halloween, and All Saints’ Eve are some of the many names for the Western celebration of death and spirits on Oct. 31. Secularly, this holiday entails a night of dress-up, candy, parties, and spooky stories over bonfires. Christian observances of this tall-tale night range from prayers and vigils to criticism of the holiday's pagan origins and association with occult practices.
However, while many pagan holidays were Christianized, Paganism never was nor will be some antithesis of Christianity. Most pagan faiths do not even recognize Satan or any other supernatural entity as the embodiment of total evil. Rather, Halloween’s association with the occult and Paganism originates from animistic and polytheistic culture of ancient Celtic civilization.
As with most major Christian holidays, Halloween and many of its traditions today reflect back on the pagan celebration of death and spirits, known as the Celtic festival of Samhain. Pronounced differently across varying traditions, Samhain remains one of the eight sabbats in neo-Paganism, and in the days before the celebration, many pagan faiths believe that the veil between the living and the dead thins.
While the modern observance of Samhain by practicing pagans, such as myself, often differs from our historic knowledge of the original Celtic festival, many Halloween traditions originate from the pagan faith and are practiced by the community for their religious significance.
“I see a blurred line between all the Christian holidays and the pagan holidays,” Eli Kitterman, a first-year student and practitioner of Paganism, said.
Growing up in a Christian household, as common for modern pagans, Halloween to me meant deciding what to dress up as for trick-or-treating. In the pagan faith, dress-up — and especially masks — are common during this holiday because of the belief that on Samhain night, spirits, creatures, Fae Folk, and other supernatural entities cross into our world, and by dressing up and wearing masks, humans may protect their identities and blend in. Trick-or-treating, on the other hand, reflects the ancient Samhain practice of leaving treats and offerings outside the home for the spirits as a form of protection.
Carving pumpkins to make jack-o’-lanterns, another popular Halloween tradition and family bonding activity, also comes from pagan observances of Samhain.
“When you're a kid, you gotta pick out the biggest pumpkin you can possibly find, and when I was growing up, I was allowed to get the biggest pumpkin I could carry,” Kitterman said. “A lot of the quote unquote ‘normal traditions’ really carry over from Paganism like the jack-o'-lanterns ... used to ward off unwanted spirits.”
Given that, for pagans, Samhain is a liminal time of the year, rituals and practices often include some method of divination. In modern Paganism, divination tools include tarot and oracle decks, pendulums, runes, incense smoke, tea leaves, astrology, and more. Aligning with this increase in communication across dimensions, Samhain at its heart celebrates and mourns the dead.
A common observance of Samhain includes a feast, such as the Dumb Supper, where the feast is eaten in silence and plates are set for loved ones who've passed. However, Samhain is often as joyous and celebratory as it can be mournful or spooky.
As a solitary practitioner, my faith typically revolves around the traditions and knowledge of Celtic Paganism as a way to strengthen my connection to my Irish ancestors. During their time, the new day was considered to start at sunset, and as a way for me to honor that culture — as well as celebrate both Samhain and Halloween with my non-Pagan loved ones — I observe Samhain on what would be considered the evening before Halloween.
Within the UW community, there is a diverse range of cultural, religious, and spiritual backgrounds, but I have yet to find a centralizing space to connect with my fellow pagans at UW.
“There should be a club,” Kitterman said. “It would be really cool to get to meet other people, because when I lived in Maryland there were not a whole lot of pagans around.”
Nonetheless, as the leaves continue to fall and Samhain night nears, blessed be those observing, and safe basking in the spookiness this October night.
