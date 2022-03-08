Ask Nat: Advice speed rounds

Editor’s note: Ask Nat is a bi-weekly advice column by Natalie Rand, a seasoned senior who’s seen it all.
Dear Natalie,
So I ran into this guy in my building. I never asked for his number or Snapchat and I regret it. I’ve never shot my shot before and I wish I had. I know what floor he lives in my building but I haven’t run into him at all. I’m worried I’ll never see him again. What should I do?
Sincerely,
Anonymous
Dear Anonymous,
If you know enough of his name to find him on social media, I think you’d be in the clear to add him. From there, a good old slide into the DMs should help to get the ball rolling.
If you can’t find him on social media, I, unfortunately, don’t really have any advice besides to just constantly wait in the same spot you first ran into him and pray he shows up one day or shows up to your building’s next social event. I don’t advise going up to his floor. Unless you have a good excuse to be there, like a friend who lives there, it would probably make him feel a bit weirded out if he caught on to your intentions.
That being said, I also want to remind you of this: As intriguing as the mysterious stranger can be, it’s also important to keep your mind grounded in reality. Do you know if this guy is single? If he’s the right sexual orientation to date you? If he’d even be interested in you — and if so, if you’d be romantically compatible? More often than not, pining after inaccessible people is a huge waste of time you’ll regret later on, especially during your precious college years.
Whether you choose the simp or sigma lifestyle, I wish you the best of luck.
Sincerely,
Natalie
Dear Natalie,
I grew up in a strict, religious environment and ever since I came to UW, I’ve been reeled in by peer pressure to smoke, drink, and engage in hookup culture. I’m a little shy and I would like to know how to still be friends but set firm boundaries about how uncomfortable those things make me.
Sincerely,
Miss Understood
Dear Miss,
Something I’ve come to realize in my almost four years of college is that good friends who truly care about you won’t peer pressure you into doing anything that makes you uncomfortable. In fact, the only people I’ve ever really felt pressured by are people I’m no longer on speaking terms with — take that as you will. Generally speaking, anyone who belittles you or repeatedly pushes your boundaries is someone you don’t want to be friends with. If this is the case for you, you might want to consider investing in new friends.
That being said, even though good, valuable friends should be pretty chill about not pushing your boundaries, they may act confused or have questions. They may even feel a bit judged, or act judgmental towards you. In this case, try to understand that you’re coming from different perspectives and experiences. If you explain yourself to your friends, try to stick to “I” statements rather than any blanket statements that could come across as preachy — “I don’t like losing control when I drink” is better than “Drinking makes you lose control,” for example. You also don’t have to explain yourself, though — a simple “It’s just not my thing” will suffice.
In summary: If you strictly talk about your own feelings with “I” statements and people aren’t able to respect that, they’re not your people.
Sincerely,
Natalie
Dear Natalie,
How do I become a better conversationalist? Although I’ve been told that I’m pretty approachable, I feel like I hesitate to make casual conversation and step out of my comfort zone in order to engage with others around me, especially superiors at my job and classmates.
Sincerely,
Awkward Smiler and Nodder
Dear Awkward,
As someone who’s also struggled for a while with approaching people, something that’s worked in my favor is reminding myself that others most likely want to talk to me as much as I want to talk to them. It’s the consolation you often hear when you’re trying to make friends during your freshman year of college — one of the few times in life it’s socially acceptable to be lonely — but it applies to a lot of other situations as well.
Another thing that helps to shake the nerves is to remind yourself that a little awkwardness is OK. Most likely, the other person isn’t judging you much because they’ve got a million other things to think about (in other words, you’re not special). In fact, a little awkwardness can even be endearing sometimes: I’ve bonded faster with strangers by straight-up saying, “Well, it looks like we’ve run out of conversation topics,” rather than trying to force more stilted chitchat.
That being said, I know a couple paragraphs of me saying “just chill out about it” might not exactly be the reassurance you need. Therefore, I’m going to offer two tidbits of more tangible advice when you’re feeling nervous about talking to people.
First, try to keep the focus of your conversation on the other person — allow them to do the majority of the talking by asking them questions about themself. People love talking about themselves, and the less time you spend talking, the less likely you are to (socially) screw up. If you want to avoid feeling like an interviewer with too many questions, try following up for deeper understanding (“Tell me more about that”), validating them (“Whoa, dude, that’s awesome”), or relating what they’re saying to something else (“Speaking of stupid people, did you hear we’re playing WSU next weekend?”).
Second, come up with a few questions to have up your sleeve when there’s a lull in the conversation. Some of my favorite go-to’s in the past have been, “What’s something you’ve always wanted to geek out about with someone but nobody you know is familiar with it?” and “Would you rather have every movie slowly turn into ‘Shrek’ or every song slowly turn into ‘All Star’ by Smash Mouth?”
I realize I’ve just been throwing various tips at you and hoping one of them sticks, Awkward, so I’m going to leave you with this: Figuring out what’s at the root of your social awkwardness is probably a good first step to take. Is it fear of rejection? Insecurity? A lack of things to say in general? From there, you can think about ways to proceed. I hope this helps!
Sincerely,
Natalie
Dear Natalie,
Hello! My (20F) boyfriend (21M) has a ton of girl friends — as in, girls who are friends. The horror. Many of these girls are cool and I have no problem with their friendship. But there’s one girl in particular who gets a little too close for comfort. I’d hate to get into specifics because nothing is really that bad, but all things combined with the fact that he had a crush on her just annoys me. What are appropriate boundaries to set that will give me peace of mind but not make me a controlling b---- that doesn’t let him have friends?
Sincerely,
Anonymous
Dear Anonymous,
It’s a little hard to answer this without more information. What exactly does this friend do with your boyfriend? Is it in front of you or behind your back? Is your boyfriend aware that his friend’s actions are inappropriate, or does he seem oblivious? Do you trust your boyfriend to stay loyal to you?
If you haven’t tried this already and think it might be helpful, I’d recommend trying to hang out with your boyfriend and this friend of his in group settings. Not only would it help you to gather more information on the situation, but it could be enough to get your boyfriend’s friend to back off a bit and respect boundaries.
If this isn’t enough and you think you need to confront your boyfriend about this, I have two main rules for any kind of confrontation: First, initially act on the assumption that the person you’re talking to has the best possible intentions — for example, that your boyfriend is loyal and clueless about his friend’s flirting — to avoid any unnecessary escalation of conflict between you two. Second, stick to “I feel” statements as much as possible.
For example: “Hey, (your boyfriend), I feel like (his friend) is flirty with you when she does (thing that makes you uncomfortable). I’m assuming you’re not aware of it, and obviously, I trust you to not cheat, but the fact that she doesn’t seem to respect our relationship makes me feel hurt. Since I don’t have the power to stop her, I was wondering if you’d be willing to set boundaries with her? It would make me feel better.”
From there, gauge his reaction. If he’s willing to consider your feelings and set boundaries, you can probably trust him. If the way you worded things wasn’t accusatory toward him but he acts defensive anyway, that might be a reason for you to feel suspicious.
Some fair things to ask of your boyfriend could include things like not allowing this friend to make certain types of physical contact with him, reminding this friend that he has a girlfriend whenever she does the specific things that make you uncomfortable, or letting you know in advance before he hangs out with her — you know your situation best. In general, boundaries that stop your boyfriend’s friend from flirting or make you feel more at ease are fair game, while boundaries that could seem to be made on the assumption that he’s going to cheat might cross the line.
That being said, if the case is that you don’t trust him with this girl and think he’s going to cheat on you, no rule you make is going to make him choose you over her. Dump his ass.
Sincerely,
Natalie
