Can long-distance love last?

Editor’s note: It’s Complicated is a dating and relationship column featuring campus love stories and sex/love-related topics with help from experts in the field, science, and advice from fellow Huskies.
It’s a tale as old as the Canadian geese’s yearly ritual of flocking over to Drumheller Fountain and leaving green presents for me to step on.
A first-year undergraduate, who asked to remain anonymous, was starting their college experience at UW in the fall while their partner would be attending college on the other side of the country. Aside from sharing some similar experiences at their respective colleges, such as their college cities’ climates — in both places, the weather is cold, and the people love to complain about the cold weather — the couple couldn’t share the same college experience together, and as they slowly drifted apart, the relationship came to a close.
Nothing about this story surprises me. I personally have never been in a long-distance relationship, but I watch enough TV shows to know the universal truth: People can’t do long-distance relationships. Jim and Pam, Eric and Donna, Jess and Ryan (that one cute English guy she dates in “New Girl”). At the end of the day, the couple either breaks up then and there, or they find a way to not be long-distance anymore.
It’s not just fictional characters that have a hard time with distance. I have played my fair share of the role of “Friend of Someone Who Is Heartbroken Because of Their Long-Distance Relationship,” and after seeing my friends’ experiences — and tears — firsthand, my stance on long-distance relationships is clear.
Within all this turmoil, I began to wonder, “Why don’t my friends just break up with their long-distance significant others? What is the plus side, if there even is one, of a long-distance relationship?”
But there might be some hope for long-distance relationships after all.
Cimmiaron Alvarez, a Ph.D. student at the department of communication, thinks that when it comes down to it, long-distance couples can make it work — they just need to communicate their expectations.
“It’s about managing expectations. What do you expect as far as closeness; what do you expect as far as travel; what do you expect to share in your relationship?” Alvarez said. “I would recommend that partners sit down and have a very explicit conversation, and they set … rules, whatever those rules may be, like ‘We are going to set aside this time on Saturday mornings to have coffee together’ or ‘We are going to do a text check-in every day.’”
Having a conversation about setting routines, rules, and boundaries sounds like the healthy thing to do in a relationship, even if the couple isn’t physically apart. However, the extra element of distance requires couples to be even more open about this, which, in effect, can build a stronger relationship.
A third-year undergraduate, who also chose to remain anonymous, seconded Alvarez’s advice.
“[Long-distance] is also so good because you learn to communicate better with your partner,” they said. “I imagine when we eventually live together and such, communication will be so easy because we had to share so many extra things [with each other] … we had to make the effort to communicate more with each other.”
Of course, long-distance relationships have many downsides, too — missing birthdays, holidays, and, obviously, each other — but it seems like, with enough communication and sustainable habits, going long-distance doesn’t have to mean the relationship is doomed. Plus, once a couple survives a long period of time apart, they know that they can take any other relationship troubles head-on.
Even the first-year undergraduate whose long-distance relationship didn’t last said they still got something out of trying.
“I still maintain that I don’t think it was a bad idea to do [long-distance] for a while,” they said. “I do think, especially with long-distance in the stage of when you’re starting college, if you break up because of that reason, it leaves you without closure in the relationship, because you broke up at a point when you didn’t want to break up.”
So, if you’re in a long-distance relationship now, or will be in one in the future, the road ahead looks promising, despite, or even in spite of, its bumps and curves. Maybe, through explicit conversations and communication habits, Jess and Ryan could have withstood the distance between America and England. That is, until Nick entered the picture again, making it time to end things for good.
