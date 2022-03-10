Can we ever decipher mixed signals?

Editor’s note: “It’s Complicated” is a dating and relationship column featuring campus love stories and sex/love-related topics with help from experts in the field, science, and advice from fellow Huskies.
“What are we?”
These three little words pain me to even type. From my own personal experience, they’re a death sentence — an all-encompassing nuclear bomb that holds all the questions we’re ashamed to have even thought. Why won’t they call me back? Should I respond immediately or wait? Is “K” ever an appropriate response?
One of the key symptoms of being lovesick is chronic overthinking and facing the slew of questions we are bound to encounter in the dating world. It feels like there was a manual for decoding these mixed signals that I skimmed over like I would with any terms and conditions agreement. I checked “yes,” but really, I should have checked my expectations first.
Now, I am aware that logically, things should be plain and simple. “Take it all at face value,” I tell my friends. “Don’t read too far into things.”
Yet, thinking with your head rather than your heart is sometimes easier said than done. Are we making excuses for people or are we simply blind to the fact that they’re just not into you? In the dating game, do we try to even out the playing field or do we throw caution to the wind and put our pride on the line?
I was still clueless, so I turned to co-columnist, Shira Zur, in hopes that she may have some answers, or at the very least, some applicable rom-com references.
Adysen Barkhurst: So, Shira, how do you decipher the mixed signals in the dating scene?
Shira Zur: Well, they suck. I think that, in general, humans understand how communication works, but when we try to communicate our feelings, we are so incredibly … bad at it?
B: I feel like I’m a little biased because I’m a communication major and have a column that exclusively talks about my feelings on dating, but still, I find that there’s such a huge gap in communication, especially with people that you meet online.
Z: Exactly! One text could mean a billion different things. How am I supposed to know which interpretation they were actually going for?
B: Not overthinking is easier said than done, but I feel like the only way to stay grounded is to not assume anything, whether it’s good or bad. Even though it’s so hard, I feel like you have to ask these questions like, “What do you want?” in order to set realistic expectations and get answers, even if they aren’t the answers you want.
Z: That’s so true. Even if they’re not the answers you want, at least you got an answer, and now you can move on.
As cheesy as it sounds, communication is the bridge that brings us all together. When dealing with miscommunication from others, third-year Kyle Schaal goes back to the basics.
“[I ask my friends] around me what they think,” Schaal said. “It comes to knowing the person and persistence. Communication is very important; I think people should be a lot more straightforward than they are.”
I’d urge us all to be open to different communication styles, but to recognize the kind of communication that you need from others. It’s unlikely that you’ll find someone with your exact same communication style, but you may just find someone who is willing to meet you in the middle. Throughout the varying relationships that we have in our life, there may be no “one size fits all” verbiage, so being flexible can go a long way.
And when styles are mismatched and you’re faced with confusing mixed messages? Communication Ph.D. student Benjamin Compton has a solution.
“I wouldn’t say you don’t want to not decode them, but I would hope that direct communication can solve any ‘mixed message’ puzzles,” Compton said. “That is, if someone says something or does something, then directly asking for clarification rather than assuming can go a long way for relational and personal mental health.”
If I’ve learned anything in my 20-odd years of venturing out into the dating scene, it’s that the more I see, the less I know. I thought after talking to so many people about love and relationships, I would finally be keen on the whole dating thing. For once, I thought, I’d have all the solutions. But if anything, I’m left with way more questions than answers.
At least now I know, asking these hard questions isn’t always a bad thing in the dating world. By being clear about what you want and what you can give, we can eliminate all of the mixed signals. Instead of being master decoders and pondering the thousands of different scenarios, just ask.
Columnist Shira Zur contributed writing to this story.
