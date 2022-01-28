OPINION: Can we ever normalize ghosting?

Editor’s note: It’s Complicated is a dating and relationship column featuring campus love stories and sex/love-related topics with help from experts in the field, science, and advice from fellow Huskies.
Second-year undergraduate Andrea Carrillo had just recently become single and jumped headfirst into the wondrous world of dating. She had met a guy who had begun developing feelings for her, but unfortunately, Carrillo wasn’t on the same page. So, reader, can you blame her for going ghost?
“Confrontation is hard, especially in my case,” Carrillo said. “I knew this person had feelings for me that I wasn’t feeling in return, and I guess I was just scared to have this conversation with them and tell them directly … It’s just easier to cut them off and not have to deal with it.”
Like Carrillo, we all, on some level, hate confrontation. We put up with the dentist poking inside of our mouths, even though they promised not to make our gums bleed. We attempt to tune out the two chatterboxes sitting in front of us at the movie theater, even though we can’t focus. We’ll even hide our feelings from our closest confidants, just to keep the peace. So when it comes to the dating world, it’s no surprise that we often ignore the awkward conversations, turn on Do Not Disturb, and go ghost.
Communication Ph.D. student Benjamin Compton said ghosting, or the absence of communication, is a natural dating phenomenon in the modern world. He compared dating to going to a party. You go and meet some people, but you never stick around long enough to say goodbye to every single person at the party. Sometimes, you just leave.
But Carrillo’s story didn’t end there. The two ended up rekindling and then the ghoster’s worst nightmare occurred — he ghosted her.
“I had done the same thing, so I had no right to be upset, but it obviously doesn’t feel good when somebody stops talking to you out of the blue,” Carrillo said.
And truly, it doesn’t. In my extensive indulgence of rom-coms and love stories, not once have I seen the texts turn from blue to green on the big screen, which is the surefire sign of knowing you’re blocked. It’s blindsiding and leaves you aching for closure. Getting ghosted is an answer in and of itself, but the harsh sting of rejection, as Carrillo put it, never feels good.
Third-year undergraduate Devin Neal was also on the receiving end of a ghost, after what he thought was a successful dinner date.
“People don’t like talking about their feelings, especially when they perceive it’s going to hurt someone else’s feelings,” Neal said. “If she thought telling me would hurt me, I can totally understand why she was like, ‘Let me just not respond’ … It’s an answer, in a way.”
Really, the question of whether to ghost or not to ghost is subjective. How much closure do you owe this person? How much communication are you willing to extend? Compton advised those who are quick to ghost to instead send a quick copy and paste message simply saying “It’s not working out.”
“At the end of the day, it’s just easier to ghost, because it’s just a person on a screen that you met, and even though you met them, you don’t really know them,” Compton said.
And if you’re on the receiving end of a ghost? The advice is trite, but it works like a charm — don’t give up on the dating world just yet.
“You play the game because if you go on 100 dates, the 101st person could be the greatest person you’ve ever met,” Compton said. “Some movies suck, but you don’t stop watching movies.”
It can be difficult to recover from being ghosted and it may be challenging to accept the simple fact that the person isn’t interested. Sadly, no they’re not busy with work or ill — they’re just not that into you. But bouncing back is surely possible. In fact, Carrillo’s tale of the mutual ghost ended up having a happy ending and the two are now dating.
The modern phenomenon of ghosting feels too good to quit and too harsh to ignore, but as ghosting becomes the preferred mode of departure, particularly on dating apps, we have to be prepared. So I leave you with one piece of advice, reader: Stay equipped with hope in one hand and read receipts in the other. Ghosting isn’t as spooky as it may seem.
