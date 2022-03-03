Can you be happy whether you’re single or taken?

Editor’s note: “It’s Complicated” is a dating and relationship column featuring campus love stories and sex/love-related topics with help from experts in the field, science, and advice from fellow Huskies.
If you haven’t been able to tell from previous articles, I’ve been a hopeless romantic from day one (just two articles ago, I was quoting ‘When Harry Met Sally’). But finals are coming up, everyone is stressed, and the unavoidable vitamin D deficiency is going around. Everyone I know is on dating apps, in talking stages, or even in those elusive things called “relationships” — and they’re not happy.
Being the hopeless romantic that I am, I want to believe that we can all find happiness in our relationships, but now I’m a lot less sure. To crack the case, I realized I didn’t have to look far — I could just ask my co-columnist Ady Barkhurst.
Shira Zur: So, my question is, can a couple be in the talking stage, or in a relationship, and hear me out … be happy? Is that a thing, or were “When Harry Met Sally” and “Notting Hill” simply figments of my imagination?
Ady Barkhurst: OK, I’m totally guilty of watching “Notting Hill” one too many times, and I’m right there with you — are the romances in these movies even possible? It’s easy to fall into this trope that romance is dead, but I don’t really think that’s true. I will say though, I don’t think being in a relationship guarantees your happiness at all.
Z: OK, what do you mean by that? Because if I were in a relationship with Hugh Grant, then I’m pretty sure I would be.
B: Oh, don’t get me wrong, if I was with Hugh Grant, I would be over the moon. But I just find that as an imperfect person myself, I have to try and release this idea of having this “perfect” movie-worthy romance. I’m still a total hopeless romantic but expecting complete euphoria once you slap on the title of “dating” is just unrealistic.
Z: But if dating doesn’t guarantee happiness, then what does? I mean, are we better off single? Sure, I can see that there are pros to being single, but at the end of the day, I want to go on a paintball date at Gas Works like Kat Stratford and Patrick Verona, with one of those classic upbeat rom-com songs playing in the background. Is that too much to ask for?
B: You wouldn’t think so, right? But in terms of being genuinely happy, at this point in my life, I think that maybe I’m the only one who can provide any level of consistent happiness. Sure, it’s all fun and games — until Patrick and Kat are having the same fight over and over again and haven’t had sex in a month. That’s the part that the movies don’t really show. So to answer your question, I think, in terms of happiness, maybe I’m a little bit jaded, but you might be better off on your own — until you find that movie-worthy romance, that is.
It didn’t seem like I could change Ady’s mind, and I was done referencing rom-coms, so I decided to turn to second-year Avalon Renninger — someone who, get this, is in a relationship and is happy.
“I would say I’m so happy in my relationship because I was so happy being alone,” Renninger said. “I was comfortable and confident being alone, and then I went on one stupid Hinge date, and I’ve never been happier. I’m happy because I found the one person that makes me happier than being alone.”
While Renninger’s “one stupid Hinge date” changed something in her life, her relationship with herself had been a constant, both before and after she started dating. I strongly resonated with her sentiment: We all need to be happy on our own before we can be happy in our relationships.
I brought Renninger’s story to Ady, in an attempt to change her mind.
Z: So what do you think? Once we become confident in our own skin, can we find someone who makes us even happier than we are when we are single? Because Renninger’s story sounds pretty good, if you ask me.
B: I totally think it’s possible, but I don’t think we should limit ourselves to viewing love and happiness as only coming from a romantic relationship. We need love for ourselves, our friends, our family, our passions; we need more balance. Of course, I hope that we all have this movie-worthy epic romance, but, like Renninger implied, you have to recognize the love in other areas of your life first.
So I did manage to change Ady’s mind, kind of. But thinking about happiness in our relationships with others and ourselves got me thinking — how can we practice this in our everyday lives?
We all know relationships have more ups and downs than cases of COVID-19. We all know relationships can be hard to maintain. But we also know that they add something to our lives, too. So how can we ensure that our relationships remain happy?
“There are some things you can do in your relationship to kind of ‘cultivate it,’” Milla Titova, an assistant teaching professor in the psychology department, said. “Gratitude has been shown to be a really great thing in relationships … We forget to say to our friends how much we appreciate them and all of the things that they do for us. Especially if the relationship has been lasting for a while, we tend to go, ‘Oh, but they know I appreciate them.’ Well, do they? Maybe just remind them.”
There is a reason everyone always recommends I start a gratitude journal — they work. We want to be told that we are appreciated in a relationship, and it feels good to act the same towards the other person in our relationship.
So what brings us happiness? Is it being single, being in a relationship, or somewhere in between? The answer isn’t as straightforward as I or Ady would have hoped, but it’s simple: Happiness is something that we can control through our cultivation. Only by recognizing the happiness that is already in our lives, and expressing gratitude towards it, can we really be happy — regardless of our relationship status.
Columnist Adysen Barkhurst contributed writing to this story.
Reach columnist Shira Zur at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @shirazdaily
