Cupid’s favorite meet-cutes

Ah, Valentine’s Day. How is it that a holiday celebrating our love and affection for one another can also be so depressing? For all the lonely hearts and hopeless romantics out there, it’s easy to keep your head down and avoid Cupid’s arrows soaring above. However, it’s important to acknowledge that love comes in many forms, from the love we share towards our friends and family, to the love we have for good food and our favorite TV shows being renewed (and yes, non-platonic love, too).
And so, during this season of tacky PDA and candied hearts that taste like chalk, we have four love stories to remind you why love is so special: It shows up in every part of our lives. And if you think it doesn’t — well, it’s probably just around the corner.
All you need is a little chemistry … More specifically, CHEM 142: General Chemistry
For fourth-year student Kylee Hoffman, chemistry, as the experts say, was key.
“When I met [my partner], my freshman year CHEM 142 lab partner, I had an instant crush and began looking forward to every lab,” Hoffman said. “I was so giddy every time his hand accidentally brushed mine.”
After months of movie nights and laughing too loudly past quiet hours, they confessed their love for one another and the two class crushes became a certified couple.
“Two and a half years later, [we] are beyond happy and are now living together,” Hoffman said. “And I still feel that giddy crush.”
Love going the distance
Second-year student Nina Shuken told the classic tale of high school sweethearts and making love last, no matter how many miles apart.
“We met in high school, right before the pandemic hit,” Shuken said. “We got to know each other as the world shut down and we had to navigate the idea that I was leaving for school.”
Even though they were separated by state lines, a global pandemic, and having to navigate college apart, the two are still stuck like glue, with love and compassion for one another, no matter the distance.
“I can’t wait until the day that dates aren’t FaceTime calls,” Shuken said. “He’s truly a gem and I couldn’t be more grateful for the winding road we’ve traveled together.”
Love is “Among Us” all
Third-year student Alex Su met their significant other through the popular party game of teamwork, betrayal, and even a smidgen of romance.
“My boyfriend and I met on ‘Among Us’ (yes, ‘Among Us,’ the game where you scurry around tasked with either simple mindless jobs or literal murder) back when it was blowing up, around late 2020,” Su said.
The two had teamed up in the game, demonstrating the pivotal aspects for the success of any early relationship: loyalty, selflessness, and of course, annoying other players with their incessant affections in the chat. They ended up exchanging social media information in case they got disconnected, and the rest, as they say, was history.
“We have plans to see each other again this summer so I’m really looking forward to that as well as our distance-free life together a few years into the future,” Su said.
Roommates or soulmates?
When first-year students Ellie Gerth and Hope Flanigan were each looking for a roommate before their first year of college, they did what many students-to-be do: turn to Instagram. However, the conversation through direct messages (DMs) that followed was more out of the ordinary, as the two found out that beyond similar interests, they shared much more in common.
“We’re from the same town but we went to different high schools,” Gerth said in a text message. “It’s kind of weird that we didn’t meet earlier because we have an insane amount of mutual friends and our personalities are weirdly the same … We also both did swim/dive, meaning we were probably at the same meets for [four] years and didn’t know it.”
Despite having so many chances to possibly bump into one another in person, Gerth and Flanigan wouldn’t have crossed each other’s paths if it weren't for that first Instagram DM. Ever since meeting, the two roommates are inseparable, and they continuously get asked if they’re sisters, a compliment they both appreciate — although Flanigan thinks their connection runs even deeper.
“[I]t was crazy the first time we sat down to talk because it was like talking to another version of myself,” Flanigan said in a text message. “We had so many things in common.”
Although all these stories have positive endings, life isn’t always that sweet. It can be imperfect and messy, but it can also be another thing — unpredictable. When we meet new people, we have no idea where the relationship will end up in the future, and that’s what’s exciting. So with the infamous 14th having arrived, make sure to take the time to celebrate the friendships and relationships you do have in your life, but remember that you can never know who is walking down the street and turning the corner right now.
