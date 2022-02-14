Has the enemies-to-lovers trope made us an enemy to ourselves?

Almost nothing satisfies us more than watching the slow burn between the villain and the protagonist’s love for one another take hold. Whether it be in books or TV shows, the enemies-to-lovers archetype is arguably the most popular romantic trope in media. Who doesn’t love reading the brooding villain’s redemption arc?
But after years of reading and watching these types of relationships unfold, I’ve begun to wonder: What does society's love for the enemies-to-lovers tale say about how we perceive our own relationships?
Don’t get me wrong, I love a good enemies-to-lovers romance, but the existence of the trope stems from generations of systemic abuse represented most often in heterosexual relationships.
There really is not much diversity within the enemies-to-lovers trope. These relationships often feature a brooding misunderstood man and a woman who falls for him regardless. Because of the heterosexual dynamic that the trope most commonly follows, we are often subjected to seeing women accepting abusive behaviors from men.
“I don’t like how it teaches women to accept abuse from men,” first-year student Michele Mehri said, regarding her stance on enemies-to-lovers romances.
Society has pushed the image of the female caretaker since we were still hunting and gathering. Even in the supposedly evolved world we live in today, young girls are still programmed to accept abuse from men.
“When I was a child, I was told that if a boy was mean to me, it meant he liked me,” Mehri said.
This experience was not unique to her either.
“Every time some boy ignored me or called me a name, someone said he liked me, and I grew up believing that,” first-year student Jessica Dillen said.
History has continually tried to condition women into seeing toxic character traits as appealing attributes.
The enemies-to-lovers trope is often guilty of normalizing and glorifying abusive relationships, and we need to find the line between how much we take as fantasy versus reality.
These stories range from fantasy teen dramas like “The Vampire Diaries”to classics like “Pride and Prejudice.”
“They exist within different worlds,” Dillen said. “And the dynamics of these relationships differ between these worlds.”
Certain activities considered acceptable in fantasy worlds would be alarming red flags in realistic fiction.
Murder, for example, is a rampant activity in most fantasy storylines, but murder in realistic fiction? Well, I shouldn’t even have to finish that thought. We need to create a line when enjoying this form of romance — one that examines the dynamic the enemies-to-lovers trope is pushing.
It is important for us to discern what is unacceptable regardless of the world the trope is playing out in.
“A healthy enemies-to-lovers storyline is so appealing because we see characters who know each other’s worst faults, and yet love one another regardless,” Dillen said.
The best versions of these romances have tension, angst, longing, and a balanced dynamic between the lovers. It’s a challenge they hold between themselves, each pushing the other.
“The line between an abusive or ‘challenging’ love is so easily blurred in this trope that consumers need to be mindful,” Mehri said.
We need to watch out for the romances that perpetuate toxic heterosexual norms about how women are supposed to respond to abusive men.
But how does our love for these enemies-to-lovers romances affect our own lives? Well, there are two sides to this coin.
The first comes from the positive aspects of this trope. Relationships are full of ups and downs, and this trope shows characters pushing one another and eventually being honest with each other.
However, some people look at these romances for too much inspiration. Most of us were never formally taught what a healthy relationship consists of, so naturally, we look to what is around us. When someone looks to an enemies-to-lovers relationship as the blueprint, it’s unhealthy.
If someone is making excuses for toxic storylines, the line between fantasy and reality may eventually blur. That person has, in a way, become an enemy to themselves.
“We need to be able to separate the trope and reality,” Mehri said. “If you’re more susceptible to media, then you should be more careful what you consume.”
As a lover of the enemies-to-lovers trope, I try to remain conscious of what narrative is being pushed on me. It’s so easy to make excuses for characters, but if we wouldn’t accept certain behaviors within our own lives, then we shouldn’t accept them within fantasy ones either — as it could have ramifications on how we navigate our own real-life relationships.
Next time you’re consuming an enemies-to-lovers romance, try paying attention to the dynamic it’s pushing. Ask yourself, is this enemies-to-lovers romance making me an enemy to myself?
Reach contributing writer Emma Schwichtenberg at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @emaroswitz
