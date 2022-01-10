How do I stop comparing myself to others?

Editor’s note: “Ask Nat” is a weekly advice column by Natalie Rand, a senior who’s seen it all. If you need advice on any burning issues in your life, you can anonymously submit your questions here.
Dear Natalie,
How do you deal with comparison? It seems like at the end of the day I can’t stop comparing myself to the achievements of others. I knew college would be different from high school, but I feel like the environment in some of my classes are not at all collaborative and overall toxic. I didn’t do as well as I had hoped in one of my STEM classes (I want to be pre-med) and I feel like I’m being weeded out. It’s hard for me to accept that I'm not as smart as I thought. How do you navigate environments like these? I feel like people in my class just use each other to get a good grade.
Sincerely,
Panicky Pre-med
Dear Panicky,
Something I’ve been coming to terms with recently is that comparing yourself to others is an act of self-harm that never leads to anything productive. Think about it: when was the last time you tried measuring yourself up against other people and ended up thinking, ‘Wow, I am awesome and so much better than everyone else?’ Even if you did have that thought recently, did comparing yourself to others actually fix your insecurities, or did you just go back to hating yourself again after a few hours?
That voice in our heads that compares us to others often chides us that if we were to just work harder, be smarter, more attractive, and more charismatic, it would finally shut up and we’d be confident. But oftentimes, that voice is a liar. Even if you become number one, the absolute best at something, you’re still probably going to find something else to get insecure about and compare yourself to.
The top pre-med student in your graduating class may have the highest GPA and most impressive resume, but they’re probably still miserable about how lame their social life is compared to everyone else’s. Even Olivia Rodrigo, one of the biggest pop stars of 2021, released a hit song (jealousy, jealousy) about comparing herself to other people. The reality is that no matter what you do or how good you are at it, there’s always going to be someone better than you at something, so don’t dwell on it too much.
It’s also important to remember that most of the time your peers brag about their accomplishments, it often comes from a place of their own insecurities — hence “big dick energy.” People with things worth bragging about are too confident to even feel the need to brag about them. Even people who humblebrag, like “Ugh, I only got a 3.9 in CHEM 142 instead of a 4.0, I’m doomed,” probably want validation for that chemistry grade because they’re insecure about their grade for another class or they lack clinical volunteer experience or maybe just their big foreheads. You don’t know, and you’ll never know, so it doesn’t help to compare yourself to an image of someone that isn’t even complete.
So we’ve established that self-comparison is useless and harmful, but how do we actually stop doing it?
Other people might offer vague platitudes about how you need to stay positive or love yourself — and these suggestions usually come from a good place. But as someone who’s suffered from cripplingly low self-esteem, I know how much that can feel like bullshit and false encouragement when you’re feeling down about yourself, and how it can actually reinforce those negative feelings even more.
The next time these thoughts come up, the first thing you should do is allow yourself to sit in those uncomfortable feelings for a few minutes. I wouldn’t acknowledge the thought itself as fact, but rather that the emotions themselves are valid. For example, instead of thinking “Damn, all these people are so much smarter and more accomplished than me,” try “Damn, it really feels like everyone is so much smarter and accomplished than me. That really sucks and I don’t deserve to feel that way.” Validating your emotions is the first step toward showing some compassion for yourself.
My homework for you, Panicky, is to write down three things about yourself that you do like. They can be related to your pre-med aspirations if you’d like, but I encourage you to try and find attributes in yourself outside of your role as a student. We all wear multiple hats in life and it’s important not to base our entire self-worth under just one identity. Are you funny? Good at piano? Passionate about social causes? Jot them down in a place where you’ll remember to look: your notes app, your planner, or if you’re really disorganized like me, the title of your morning alarm on your clock app.
The next time you start to feel negatively about yourself — after you’ve allowed yourself to feel those feelings — remind yourself of those three traits that you like about yourself; say them out loud if you have to. It’s going to take time, as all habits do, but being able to find positivity will allow you to break out of that negative spiral and slowly start to feel a bit better about yourself.
Of course the one glaring issue with all of this advice is that you don’t live in a vacuum. You could become the most confident person in the world and not give a single shit about what other people are doing, but weed-out classes are tragically real, and applying to medical school is a competitive process. I could say that if you want to get into medical school, you just have to work harder or find some better study habits, but you probably already know that.
So the last piece of wisdom I want to leave you with is a quote by Lori Deschene that recently stuck with me: “We can't hate ourselves into a version of ourselves we can love.” I encourage you to do everything you can to get your grades up and pursue your dreams. However, it’s important — and much easier — to focus and perform well on a foundation of self-compassion rather than feeling like your grades and successes make or break who you are as a person.
Sincerely,
Natalie
