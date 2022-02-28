Is UW a party school?

Editor’s note: Some names have been changed to protect sources’ privacy.
During many high school seniors’ college hunts, a typical question arises: Is this school a party school? Whether you are searching for a party school or avoiding one like the plague, here is my best attempt at answering if UW is a party school.
The party scene at UW is multifaceted, and student experiences generally depend on where they live, whether that be in a sorority or fraternity house, on-campus housing, or an off-campus house or apartment.
Sorority and fraternity houses occupy multiple blocks in the neighborhood just north of campus, and there are almost 70 registered sororities and fraternities at UW.
When I first lived in the dorms, I considered UW a party school, complete with jungle juice jugs on sticky fraternity basement floors and crowded vape-smelling hallways. But these frat parties were hard to get into if you were not involved in Greek life. Us dorm kids would find ourselves hopping from house to house on Greek Row, praying that we would be let in somewhere.
Third-year Lydia Shue had expectations of the party scene that varied drastically from the reality she encountered when she started attending parties at UW.
“UW is definitely not a party school,” Shue said. “Entering, I thought, ‘It’s college, frat parties [are] going to be amazing.’ It just feels really … exclusive in terms of [how] you need to be in a sorority to get into the party or you need to be really pretty to enter.”
Anirit Bansal, recruitment chair of the Psi Upsilon fraternity, begged to differ and stated that students who live in the dorms are allowed to come to Psi Upsilon parties, provided they pay.
“Our parties are usually open, so a lot of … people in the dorms like to come by,” Bansal said. “[We] usually charge them … but [people in] Greek life [are] pretty much free because we’re one big community and … we like to give and share back to the community.”
Sienna Kramer is a first-year living in a West Campus dorm. Kramer has attended her fair share of college parties, whether they be in her dorm, at her friends’ houses, or in fraternities. Coming to UW, she thought that the party scene would be casual, made up of mostly lowkey house parties.
Kramer was surprised by the intense party scene she found at fraternities. She has attended a few of the fraternities’ grab-a-date (GAD) events since she started at UW last fall.
“I don't necessarily know if I feel comfortable supporting some of the things that go on in frats,” Kramer said. “It’s very heavy drinking. They used to have a thing where [a date pair] would split an entire fifth of alcohol at the GADs … It’s a[n] [un]healthy drinking culture … The frats that I respect … discontinued that kind of tradition.”
Shue also stated that frat parties can be problematic, specifically referencing racial biases.
“I have a friend who's half white, half Japanese and so she could be white-passing,” Shue said. “It just felt like there was kind of like a divide where … they treated her differently than me and my other fully Asian friends ... Going to the more ethnic sororities, I think they literally let anybody in.”
Unfortunately, this did not come as a shock to me. Greek life is notoriously predominantly white and, as Shue said, very exclusive. This environment can be a breeding ground for racism.
Bansal explained the efforts that Psi Upsilon is making to create a more inclusive environment for all.
”There is one big thing we like to do,” Bansal said. “After a party, if there are girls around still after a certain time we always have … two or three guys walk them back [home].”
Many parties also occur in student dorms and off-campus housing, and this is where Kramer has found her group of friends.
“[Small gatherings are] kind of a more chill environment, and I would say it gives me the ability to have a healthier relationship with drinking,” Kramer said. “I’m lucky that I found a group of people that enjoy just hanging out, maybe having one or two drinks, but I wouldn’t say that's always easily accessed.”
As a freshman, I found myself navigating a space somewhere between Kramer’s and Shue’s experiences. The fraternity parties that I went to weren’t exclusive, and that’s why I went to them. But based on the wide variety of house parties that I have seen in my years since, I do consider UW to be a party school. The best parties I have attended in college took place in my own house or in the houses of my close friends.
UW is a party school if you make it one, whether that be through attending parties on Greek Row, a house show, or just a cozy wine night in.
