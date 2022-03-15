Let’s be inclusive of all learning types

Even though in-person classes may feel like the normalcy we want to get back to, we all learn differently, and in-person isn’t perfect for us all; it’s not just about different learning styles, but the different schedules and daily lives that need to be taken into account when designing courses.
Everyone has different learning styles. Some prefer being in a physical classroom, able to talk to others face-to-face and ask questions by physically raising their hands. Others prefer the online setting, where they can stay in the comfort of their homes and have a more independent learning experience. Given that there are many different types of learning, there should be different options to reflect this — aka hybrid classes — especially as we move into spring quarter.
The concept of combining in-person and online learning into a hybrid format rose in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. While online learning was a way to keep students, families, teachers, and staff safe, it definitely challenged the way we were used to learning.
Personally, I learn better in a physical classroom. I find it easier to focus compared to my room, where the smallest things can take my attention away from the instructor and the content. I also like the opportunity to talk to people face-to-face, whether it’s the instructor or other students, which I feel helps to create connections much stronger than if they were only over email, text, or Zoom chat.
But for others, online learning is a better option. They don’t have to enter a space where they might feel uncomfortable, especially during COVID-19. Some might like recorded lectures, where they can take detailed notes at their own pace and review them later. Others might also have more confidence talking to a computer than a room full of strangers.
An online option may also be better for those with different life circumstances. Students have lives outside of the academic sphere, including working multiple jobs, having families to take care of, or experiencing difficulties due to disabilities. Having to always go to an in-person lecture or quiz section could negatively impact students experiencing these circumstances.
So how do we cater to these different types of learning and lives? The answer: hybrid classes.
Keeping online and in-person options available, students who prefer the physical classroom environment can have their preferences fulfilled, whereas those who learn better from the comfort of their homes can also be satisfied. People would be able to watch recordings of their lectures after work or remotely attend a class they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to make in person.
Of course, it would take a while for students, teachers, staff, and families to get used to this change. There would have to be a way of easily recording classes, making sure those online could see and interact with the physical class, as well as preventing online students from cheating.
Currently, there aren’t many great ways of having a good, engaging hybrid class, especially with the lack of investment in the necessary infrastructure. But making a class that will accommodate different types of students and their schedules is a step in the right direction.
