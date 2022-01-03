Let’s have a Wednesday weekend

Being a student is difficult enough, with having to worry about classes, grades, physical and mental health, and the future. But those who are burdened with working on top of being a student should be given a gold medal.
Some students who attend classes, deal with assignments, and do everything else that makes student life stressful also have to experience the hardships and stress of working a job.
“In my opinion, working as a student definitely makes things more complicated,” first-year Kailey Larson said in a text message. “There have been times where I really needed to be studying but had to be at work instead.”
The current five-day week we have is stressful for everyone — students, workers, and the people in between. However, to combat this stressful situation, there have been plenty of suggestions. They range from the four-day week and three-day weekend to the four-day week and Wednesday weekend, which refers to Wednesday being treated as a day off. What follows is a defense of the Wednesday weekend.
Having a four-day week with Wednesday off would not only give student workers a break during the week to catch up on whatever they need to get done, but also allows regular students and workers the time to replenish their mental and physical health.
“Having a break in the middle of the week would be beneficial in a lot of ways,” Larson said. “It definitely gets exhausting when every day I either have classes or have work, so having that extra day in the middle to recoup would make a big difference in my opinion.”
Not only do students and workers have to worry about their mental and physical health during the week, but they also need to attend to their social lives. Having a social life is an important part of the college experience, and it can also contribute to one’s mental health.
“Having a job in college definitely adds more pressure, and makes it even harder to have a social life because most of my time goes straight to school and work,” Larson said.
According to Better Health, having social connections is beneficial to one’s mental health. This social connectedness creates a positive loop of emotional and physical well-being.
However, being isolated — like when studying or working on your own — can negatively affect one’s mental health and can manifest in outcomes like disrupted sleep patterns, an increase in blood pressure, and a decrease in contentment, according to Better Health. In turn, these outcomes could affect students’ performance in school or at work.
Implementing a Wednesday weekend wouldn’t only be used as a day to relax and recover from extra stress, but could also work towards building strong connections and relationships with other people, which will end up contributing to better mental and physical health for all students.
“I think it would allow students more time to de-stress and would create an overall increase in mental health across campus,” Larson said. “Especially now, everyone is feeling burnt out and having a break in between the week could help a lot.”
Reach contributing writer Fiona Paterson at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @fiona_326
