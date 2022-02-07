Much ado about everything

The two of them strolled the city in a familiar way, the way a pair of lovers share a dimly lit path on a drizzling day through the park. Not with an urge or a suddenness to get where they’re going, but rather, with a trust in the randomness of their steps and an excited curiosity as to where those might take them.
Wishing for things is a pastime all of us are familiar with. Some hold on to these wishes and some go to great lengths to rid themselves of the chance to dream big.
For the wishful thinkers and hopeless romantics, stories remain at the core of our being and give our hearts a reason to hold rhythm.
I’d be lying if I told you I’m a numbers guy, or that I could recite the elements on the periodic table, or that I'd eagerly walk into Seattle’s worst rainstorm just to make it to my computer science class on time. I could tell you about the three consecutive years in middle school in which I single-handedly took the crown at my school’s geography bee and science fair, but I’m afraid I’d only be setting myself up to fail a polygraph test.
Truthfully, I struggled to perform in the academic arena growing up. I often wondered how my peers gathered the motivation to study for exams or how they could perk up with glee as the teacher handed out a pop quiz.
So I did what any sensible individual whose soon-to-be-due book report about a novel they hadn’t even read the first page of would do — I begged my parents to go to the movies. Movie theaters have remained a sanctuary where I can go when my reality feels more abstract than I’m willing to comprehend.
Going to the movies wasn’t just about experiencing the physical atmosphere distinct from renting DVDs at the local Blockbuster. It was about digesting the medium through which stories moved me the most.
Whether a story is based on truth or embedded in fiction, they all have the power to return us to the world with a different perspective than the one we had before. Tears that cascade upon a page full of ink are no different than those that find a home upon our lap. Laughter that echoes in a dark room bears no more power than those heard in a library.
If nothing else, stories allow us the opportunity to take a stroll in an unfamiliar pair of shoes. The chance to understand that despite the many differences between us all, we find common ground in our enumerable imperfections. It’s the idea that we make mistakes — some more than once — and how we do our best to learn and forgive.
No one person’s story bears more significance than another. We all celebrate our accomplishments and drown in our sorrows. Our experiences are relative, but that should never diminish the fact that they’re our own. Sharing our chronicles might just be the thing someone else needs to realize they’re not alone.
Though I never became someone to rely on for help with math homework, I discovered my purpose through writing. It was the sagas of heroes like Luke Skywalker and Iron Man that made me eager to put on a cape and be the town’s hero. It was the journey of Forrest Gump and Chris Gardner that restored my faith in humanity and made me hopeful about the good in people.
I’ve learned that stories can in fact be a machine for generating empathy, and that I don’t simply have to be a shining student to make a difference. We’ll never have the ability to fully be in tune with what others have gone through, as there is no universal shoe size, but we can remind ourselves that everyone has a story worth telling.
For the little kid that knew nothing about the world or what he wanted to spend a lifetime doing, he’d find his footing upon that dimly lit path with more curiosity than ever before as to where his next steps might lead.
Of course, it was the movies.
Reach writer Michael Delgado at opinion@dailyuw.com.
