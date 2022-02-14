OPINION: Being single in college is the best way to be

Valentine's Day has, historically, acted as a reminder of the current state of our love lives, whether it’s a reminder you’re flying solo or boo’d up. With the celebration of Galentine’s Day and Palentine’s Day, some of us may also take the holiday as a chance to cherish the non-romantic loving relationships in our lives.
However you choose to celebrate, there seems to always be a lingering stigma of the single life that comes out to play on Valentine’s Day — the notion that people in romantic relationships are generally happier.
When aunt Susie asks on Christmas, once again, if you have a boo thang and the answer is still a no, there’s always a little awkwardness and shame accompanying that interaction.
This Valentine’s Day, we need to start recognizing that there are benefits to being single, especially at a young age, and you can get all those benefits of a romantic relationship, and more, even if you’re flying solo.
From a scientific point of view, we do receive many beneficial “happiness chemicals” from intimate relationships, but we can get these just the same without a significant other.
“We have a very deep need for human touch,” Nicole McNichols, associate teaching professor of psychology said. “It’s a very fundamental primal need, so [make] sure that you’re getting some kind of access to physical touch. [With] that kind of closeness and bonding, really, what is being released is oxytocin, which is known as the love hormone or the cuddle hormone. The other side of this is you can masturbate at any time to figure out exactly what turns you on, and there are a lot of incredibly innovative sex toys on the market that you can experiment with, and then you get all the benefits, all those feel-good love hormones.”
These kinds of added boosts of happiness that an intimate relationship may give us can be replicated through a simple hug with a friend, listening to some good music, or petting your dog. The bottom line is, there are many ways to boost oxytocin and replicate the love hormone.
There are also sexual benefits to being single. There is this small and unique period in your life, from the time you begin being sexually active, until the time you “settle down,” where you can experiment and find out what really floats your boat.
“One of the nice things about being single is that you’re able to, if you want to … have sex with a variety of different types of people and figure out what it is that you’re attracted to — and find out who the people are that you’re attracted to,” McNichols said.
Whereas if you choose to pursue monogamy later in life, this kind of behavior would not necessarily be “socially acceptable.” So to all you single Huskies out there, recognize that you have an incredible amount of sexual freedom that might not come around again anytime soon.
Unfortunately, there is still a huge double standard in terms of single women exploring their sexuality compared to single men.
“We still tend to judge women who pursue sex outside of relationships, and there is double standard where we, you know, people use words like slut and whore, and slut shame,” McNichols said. “Whereas men are kind of encouraged to go and do that, and I think that that’s something that we really need to be conscious of and try to tear down.”
Although female sexual pleasure carries this negative weight, if you’re a single lady out there, don’t let this stop you from chasing your bliss.
Developmental psychology tells us that our college student brains are still developing, so being single can have significant benefits for our development. We all still have much to learn about who we are, what we want, and what our goals are in life, and oftentimes, this can be something that is easier done on your own.
“Your sense of identity doesn't begin to emerge until adolescence and continues to develop until you're in your late 20s,” McNichols said. “There are plenty of people who meet somebody really early on, get married to that person, and then find, ‘Oh my goodness, I’ve changed, I’m not the same person I was when I met them … and because I was scared to be on my own, I never gave [myself] a chance to explore.’”
I am sure not all of us college students have felt this pressure to experience a relationship, but for those of you who have, I highly encourage you to restructure your thinking.
While your lonely feelings are valid, you also have many reasons to be thankful for your independence — a lot of this pressure to be in a relationship is only a result of our societal norms.
“These very heteronormative cultural norms have been pushed at us from the media that suggests that the only way to be happy is if you’re in a relationship and have found your soulmate, and the thing about those messages is that it’s a fairy tale,” McNichols said. “And even when you do enter into a relationship, expecting somebody to meet and fulfill every one of your needs all the time, that's like a childhood dream.”
If you’re one of those single pringles this Valentine’s Day, give yourself a pat on the back. You are, in my opinion, in the optimal position for this time in our lives. You have the freedom and time to work on yourself, your career, your non-romantic relationships, and there may not be many other periods in your life that you get the chance to be on your own, so relish in it, baby, and happy Valentine’s Day to you.
Reach writer Mary Murphy at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @marymurphy301
