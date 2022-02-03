OPINION: Can we just be friends?

Editor’s note: “It’s Complicated” is a dating and relationship column featuring campus love stories and sex/love-related topics with help from experts in the field, science, and advice from fellow Huskies.
If you haven’t watched “When Harry Met Sally,” I’ll give you the rundown: Harry and Sally bump into one another multiple times in teeny tiny New York City (where everyone just coincidentally runs into people they know all the time) and the two decide to be friends. Despite their friendship growing closer throughout the movie, Harry is keen to prove that his one rule in life stands true: Men and women can’t ever be “just friends.” I won’t spoil the ending, but simply based on the fact that it’s a rom-com starring Meg Ryan and her ‘80s hairspray hairstyle, you can probably guess what happens to their “friendship.”
While the movie — and each character’s wardrobe — is definitely dated, I couldn’t help but wonder about what hasn’t become outdated: Harry’s rule.
Can any two people who could potentially be attracted to one another remain just friends, or will sexual tension and the possibility of dating always ruin a platonic friendship?
I turned to the r/udub subreddit where I asked the same question through a poll. The poll received a total of 713 votes — 525 said yes, 50 said no, and 138 said that it depends on the situation or that they don’t know.
First-year student Sanaa Syed agreed with the poll’s results, but added that communication and boundaries are key in keeping a friendship with someone we could potentially be attracted to.
“I think there’s always going to be some chemistry between [two people] unless they talk and put boundaries between themselves,” Syed said. “If it ever gets to [the other person showing interest], I do say that we’re just friends [and] make it clear.”
Completely avoiding the sticky situation where one person in the friendship wants something different from the other can be too idealistic, but communicating and ensuring both parties are on the same page is not. Before two people hit the fork in the road where questions about their relationship arise, the friendship begins at a neutral point. First-year student Emme Thompson explained that when getting to know someone new, the possibility of dating them is not always the first thing she thinks about.
“When I meet someone, I’m not usually [thinking], ‘You’re going to be my future boyfriend,’” Thompson said. “I’m more like, ‘You’re fun to hang out with.’”
Even if we might want a relationship that’s more than just platonic, when we start getting to know someone, we do it because of a simple reason: It’s fun to be around them. Maybe overthinking all the possibilities that a new friendship might bring complicates things, but we really can make our lives a lot easier. A student who requested to remain anonymous seconded this.
“I think that there’s a way to acknowledge that a person is attractive to you and to leave it at that,” the student said. “I think all my friends are attractive … That doesn’t mean I want anything more out of it. I wish that it could be that simple for everybody.”
And maybe sometimes it isn’t so simple. Feelings are known to be messy and complicated — if they weren’t, we wouldn’t talk about and analyze them as much as we do. Another student who requested to remain anonymous had different thoughts on the topic.
“I think two people who could potentially be attracted to one another can be acquaintances, but not friends,” the student said. “By putting away your feelings though, that’s like a knife in the back, right? Every time you hang out with them, you’re like, ‘I love hanging out with this person, but wouldn’t it be so much better if we were able to share more intimate thoughts and more intimate feelings?’”
So, can two people who are potentially attracted to one another remain just friends? Well, yes and no. Each situation and person is different, and the way they define friendship can be different, too. What is indisputably true, though, is that Harry is a fictional character, so if there are any real people out there that have figured out a straight-forward answer to the infamous question — I’ll have what they’re having.
Reach columnist Shira Zur at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @shirazdaily
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.