OPINION: It's brutal out here

Kane Hall is a scary building. Its imposing columns and dark entryway seem to swallow you up when you enter. Its size evokes fears of massive lecture halls and unforgiving first-year courses. Its facade seems to give nothing away — gray concrete and dark windows betraying no part of the building’s interior. It’s a hard building to love, but Kane Hall and other brutalist buildings around campus are absolutely worth the effort, despite the style’s reputation.
The Oxford Dictionary of Architecture defines brutalism as an “architectural style where exposed rough concrete finishes and chunky, blocky forms coexisted.” The name of the style comes from the French term for raw concrete — béton brut — and was influenced by the works of Swiss modernist architect Le Corbusier, according to Michael Snyder in The New York Times Style Magazine.
“Where Modernism was poised and polite, often incorporating white plaster and walls that concealed the buildings’ internal logic, Brutalism evolved into something bold and confrontational, its heavy, rugged forms forged of inexpensive industrial materials that disguised nothing at all,” Snyder said in the article.
“Confrontational” is a good word to describe brutalism. Where some styles try to disguise the building’s materials, brutalism puts them on full display; but facts and history can only tell us so much about a building. How is brutalism important on campus and in our everyday lives?
For one, it challenges the way we think about architecture. The so-called “college experience” is as vague an idea as it comes, but part of it involves encountering new perspectives that challenge your previously held worldviews.
In an environmental sense, this is what brutalism can do for students on campus: confront them and their beliefs about architecture — even the beliefs that they may not have been conscious of in the first place. I believe that it's important to have buildings in our community that challenge historical and popular ideas of what good architecture “should” look like. How can we expect architecture to evolve and innovate otherwise?
We have to acknowledge, though, that brutalism is not an entirely unproblematic style.
“If the cement industry were a country, it would be the third largest carbon dioxide emitter in the world with up to 2.8bn tonnes, surpassed only by China and the US,” Jonathan Watts said in The Guardian in February 2019.
Still, this fact can coexist with our appreciation for brutalist buildings that have already been constructed, as well as for brutalism as a historical style. One interesting case of this is the transformation of the Pirelli Tire Building into an eco-hotel in New Haven, Connecticut.
“The sculptural concrete structure aims to be a model for passive design hotels using its unique architectural features and innovative adaptive reuse techniques,” Dima Stouhi said in ArchDaily in October 2021.
While brutalism may no longer be the style of the future, it’s not exactly a lost cause either.
So much of architecture is based on our experiences of it, so allow me to offer my own experience of UW’s brutalism. Last quarter, I took an architectural drawing class located in another campus brutalist icon — Gould Hall. At first, I didn’t think much of Gould; but as the quarter progressed, my professor began asking us to draw parts of Gould as in-class exercises. The more I drew Gould Hall, the more I began to appreciate it.
Gould is a space for teaching architecture — one of the College of Built Environments' main buildings — but it is also a space that teaches architecture through its existence. Its sharp right angles are perfect for amateur architects who are still learning how to properly hold a pencil. Its central staircase is an enticing challenge for those learning to draw using perspective. Its materials — that classic béton brut — shows more advanced students how the individual parts of a building contribute to its whole.
I’ve fallen in love with Gould Hall and its wide open spaces; I now see its concrete as welcoming, not foreboding. Part of loving any work of art is accepting the challenge of getting to know it. We can’t love brutalism without getting to know it, and we’ll never get to know it if we continue to uncritically label it as an ugly style.
It’s fine if you don’t like brutalism — after all, art is subject to individual tastes. If you’re looking for answers as to which architectural style is concretely (get it?) the best, that’s not something I can give you. All styles have their own histories, politics, merits, and limitations. You should, however, at least recognize brutalism’s significance as a style. All I can do, in the end, is ask you to look closer, pause, and reconsider brutalism instead of dismissing it out of hand.
Or maybe I just think that concrete is pretty. To each their own.
