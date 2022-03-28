OPINION: Media’s infection of online workouts

As many people lost access to the natural form of exercise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we sought to fill this void with online workout routines while quarantined at home — Peloton bikes erected here and yoga matts rolled out there.
The convenience and flexibility of working out remotely — compared to the pains of commuting and paying overpriced gym memberships, has arguably caused in-person exercise to become nearly obsolete. Optimistic about these new platforms, I expected to use quarantine productively by turning my life around and getting into shape. Awoken to the depressing reality of a pandemic, I found remote exercise to be more debilitating than it was liberating.
There are many scarring things about this pandemic, but a particularly haunting memory is the epidemic of Chloe Ting workout challenges on YouTube. When searching “at home workout videos,” Ting’s workout challenges were often at the top of my curated stream of videos; I tried to convince myself these exercises were rewarding, when in reality, I spent the whole time cringing to the bland EDM music, waiting for the timer to run out.
As I huffed and puffed on my yoga mat — losing balance, and slipping on my own sweat — Ting performed poses with minimal effort and without a trace of exertion. While in the past I have compared myself to in-person workout instructors, the imperfections of heavy breathing and sweating are far less evident on a computer screen — especially with the ability to edit them out.
The robotic movements of these tutorials hardly meet the naturally gratifying feeling of a “runner’s high.” I could feel my heart rate accelerating, not because of the cardio impact, but because of mere anxiety. Rather than releasing stress, these workout routines escalated the insecurities about my body that were already ruminating inside my head.
Ting’s perfectly sculpted body mocked me with clickbait captions that read “Small Waist & Round Butt” and “Get Abs in 2 WEEKS!” For me, the intrinsic value of working out was stripped away as I attempted to restructure my body to look more like these pictures.
Rather than forming a healthy relationship with my body and learning to love the way it moves, I only acknowledged the gaps that separated my appearance from Ting’s; not that her intention was to inflict mass insecurity on teenagers and young adults, it just happens to be an example of the way that clickbait thumbnails amplify the shallow goals for body appearances that we hold as a society.
After quickly giving up on my two week Chloe Ting workout challenge], I resorted to going on runs outside, feeling inspired rather than guilty about my workout routine. Feeling the breeze on my face and noticing the nature around me made me realize the realness I was lacking in my at-home workout experience.
Trying to measure up to digital, contoured abs dehumanized my experience of exercising, making me feel like my body was just a product I needed to sculpt in order to curate a certain body type. While running outdoors, I learned to love my huffing and puffing because it proved to be a sign of my humanity.
While not all online workout platforms are bad, I saw how social media’s toxicity of body comparisons manifested into clickbait advertisements. As many of our daily activities like exercising, grocery shopping, schooling, and dating shift to virtual platforms, the authenticity of the experience can be forgotten if we’re just trying to check a box or fit a certain appearance.
When we do experience moments of really feeling alive — such as losing balance during a workout or sharing an awkward moment on a first date — we’ve got to embrace our humanity.
