OPINION: Reaching for the globe through language learning

Like many other students, I came to UW with dreams, one of those dreams being the chance to study abroad. After applying to study abroad in Almaty, Kazakhstan last spring, I was excited to explore a new city with my second language, Russian.
However, our world is not simple. It is constantly changing.
COVID-19 cases skyrocketed at the beginning of last year, and it became unsafe to travel. I could have taken the language classes online, but with a hefty price tag for an online course environment, I was pressured to defer until summer of 2022.
Noah Gruenert, a fourth-year double majoring in Near Eastern languages and civilizations and international studies with minors in Russian and math, decided to pursue the online option.
“People complain about online [learning], but it’s really not that bad,” Gruenert said. “It can be more convenient and easier. For learning languages, it’s absolutely worth it.”
After going to Russian classes online for more time than I have been learning in person, I can definitely notice significant improvements in my language skills.
However, Gruenert agreed that there are limitations to online learning. He recalled an in-person study abroad trip to Tajikistan where he helped two parties overcome a language barrier when renting a motorcycle. He switched between Persian and English and succeeded in communicating the nuances of the transaction.
Such accounts are much rarer in an online environment. As Gruenert put it, you can “pay to falsify the experience.”
Joshua Swynenburg, a fourth-year double majoring in Russian and international studies, agreed.
“Someone who merely studies the language isn’t prepared to talk to a real human being, going beyond the syntax,” Swynenburg, who worked remotely in Spain last summer, said. “If it weren’t online, I would’ve been able to have tapas at 10 p.m. with my boss, which is perfectly normal in Spain.”
I have found myself pursuing as many opportunities as possible to engage in Russian despite the pandemic, whether it be through the Tandem app, attending Russian Conversation Table, Russian Poetry Literary Circle, Russian Film Club, or speaking with a person eating at Daniel’s Broiler. However, I have yet to experience a fully immersive language environment.
I would have been excited for this upcoming summer for another chance to study abroad in Almaty, but a new issue has emerged.
Recent protests in Almaty against the sharp rise in gas prices, coupled with devastating clashes against the interim government resulting in the loss of 225 lives to date, have put any sort of travel plans on hold. It is unclear to what extent these clashes have affected the local population due to their internet being shut down by the government.
My program could switch locations to a city in Russia, but it remains up in the air, as Kazakhstan’s government has asked Russia to aid in efforts against the protests. Additionally, the tense situation along the Ukraine-Russia border is extremely unsettling.
My study abroad plans being jeopardized pales in comparison to the real issues going on in the world. While it is personally upsetting that I cannot study Russian in an immersive environment, I can trust that I have picked an important language to study so I can understand these issues.
To understand both the struggles and triumphs of people all around the world is to understand the human experience on a much deeper level. It follows that learning the language of other people brings both parties closer together.
“It’s like a fountain. They open to you so much more and are more ready to speak,” Swynenburg said, describing the transition from a reliance on English to speaking another person’s native language.
In an age where travel has been steadily increasing, the U.S. population is 13.7% foreign-born migrants as of 2018, and globalization has increased drastically over the last few decades, it is imperative that we are exposed to other cultures to better integrate ourselves into a global economy, whether we can travel to those countries or not.
I often get asked why I chose to study a language, as well as why I chose Russian. In truth, there are countless reasons, but Gruenert summed it up perfectly when asked this question himself.
“There wasn’t a specific reason,” Gruenert said. “But I know this is going to be important.”
Reach writer Raj Kumar at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @rjswizel
