OPINION: The kids are alright — not great

There’s a Chinese proverb quoted by those in education that states: “Teachers open the door, but you must walk through it yourself.”
If this is true, then during online school — when all the doors are digital — I’m lounging outside on the porch, sitting on the curb. Maybe I’m even a few blocks over struggling to find the house in the first place.
Zoom university, for myself and many of my peers, is difficult. The technological mediation of my education has made learning stale and uncomfortable. The lack of movement makes even my most productive days feel like violently hungover Sundays.
I’m not alone. Barring the safety justification, I doubt many students would opt to stay virtual. The perspectives from my friends and peers seem to conclude that this learning environment is less impactful and harder to engage with.
Given the damage this educational practice has caused, it’s no wonder older generations are worried sick about us. In just one Google search of “online school and mental health,” I found eight articles posted within the last 24 hours.
Mainstream news sources, like CNN, The New York Times, and even Fox News have all published articles linking online learning to declining youth mental health. Last March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did an extensive study into this relationship. The researchers found that, of the 1,290 parents interviewed, 24.9% were so worried about their children learning online that they reported emotional distress.
Numerous studies on virtual learning have concluded that students experience Zoom fatigue, social isolation, and lack a sense of belonging. From these effects, there’s been a nationwide push to send students back in person, with advocates ranging from hardcore republicans to President Joe Biden, who recently announced a plan to reopen schools and colleges.
But online school didn’t invent depression. Looking at Generation Z holistically, our mental health has been declining for some time. According to an advisory issued by the U.S. Surgeon General last December on “Protecting Youth Mental Health,” the proportion of high schoolers with persisting feelings of “sadness or hopelessness increased by 40%” from 2009 to 2019, the time period when most of us were moving through middle and high school.
In an era when students are experiencing mental health issues with an alarming frequency, it’s tempting to find a scapegoat. The more that academics and journalists focus their discussions about youth mental health on online school, the more solvable all our psychological problems seem. If online school is making us lonely and depressed, then going back in person should render those problems obsolete, right?
Obviously not. Even without COVID-19, the world, and especially this country, still contain a slew of new stressors on our mental health. So, for this spotlight on online school to be justified, it must be affecting students’ mental health far more than any other factor.
To test this claim, I created a survey for UW students titled “What’s affecting your mental health?” I presented nine encompassing stressors, such as “major academic or career decisions” or “financial considerations,” and asked students to rank them on a one-to-10 scale, with one signifying no effect and 10 meaning the stressor was “severely harming” their mental health. I received 76 responses.
From those answers, 61.8% of respondents ranked “online learning” as seven or higher on the effect scale. 50% ranked “life after graduation” as seven or higher, and “major academic or career decisions,” our winner, received seven or higher votes from 63.2% of the respondents. These were the three highest-ranked responses.
For the UW students in my sample survey, online school doesn’t stand alone in its negative effect on our mental health — and it’s not even the leading stressor.
Ryan Reed, a fourth-year political science and philosophy major, is worried about the United States’ devotion to productivity, exposed by weak COVID-19 safety measures.
“It’s this notion that we’re all in this together, or as long as it takes for people’s pockets to start hurting,” Reed said. “It sucks to know that if I want to do something that doesn’t generate profit for somebody, it feels like I have no worth.”
For Khalifa Hamza AlJoabi, a fourth-year psychology major, quarantine and isolated learning have altered his personal relationships.
“I used to be a very inquisitive person,” AlJoabi said. “I loved to get to know people. Since COVID, I haven’t done that. I didn’t necessarily lose that trait forever, it’s almost as if I left it somewhere and I have to go find it.”
The notion of recovering what’s been lost is crucial. Amidst an intense focus on online learning, we can lose sight of how this practice, and its associated isolation, affects other aspects of our lives.
Obviously, the countless hours spent staring at a screen is bad for our brains, but students aren’t purely reactionary. We have the ability to think beyond the immediate effects of loneliness and how our lives may be shaped by it.
To those academics, journalists, and parents worried to death about our online education: broaden your scope. Your hearts are in the right place, but think critically. How have months of isolation shaped young people’s relationships, career decisions, confidence in their future, and American society at large?
The more we understand, the more preemptive care can be made available. Asking is the first step.
Reach writer Charlie Darnall at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @charlied1211
