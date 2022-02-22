So your girlfriend is asking you to get circumcised

Editor’s note: Ask Nat is a bi-weekly advice column by Natalie Rand, a seasoned senior who’s seen it all. If you need advice on any burning issues in your life, you can anonymously submit your questions here.
Dear Natalie,
I’ve been dating a girl for six months now, and things are going great. However, she recently asked me if I was willing to get circumcised. She says she prefers men who are and that it’s cleaner and healthier. I don’t really want to get surgery so invasive, but she’s made it clear that it’s very important for her. Any tips on how to navigate this?
Sincerely,
Confused Boyfriend
Dear Confused,
There are certain topics I try to avoid giving people direct yes-or-no or should-or-shouldn’t advice on. One of them is bodily autonomy. You already have one person telling you what to do with your body, I don’t imagine having another is going to make you feel any better. The other is relationship conflicts. When it comes to strong feelings like love, it can be difficult to listen to other people’s advice over our own hearts.
There’s also a bit of missing information that I think would be helpful to have. So what I’m going to do instead is ask you a series of questions to hopefully fill in those gaps and get you a little closer to your next step.
First, let’s think about whether or not circumcision is a good idea for you. Is circumcision something you thought about getting before you started dating your girlfriend? Is circumcision something you’re 100% comfortable with getting at the moment?
And do you think this relationship is going to last for the rest of your life? If so, do you think you would be comfortable living for the rest of your life, 24/7, with a body part you permanently altered at her request, even though she would only interact with it for a fraction of that time? If not, do you think you’ll be comfortable living for the rest of your life — again 24/7 — with a body part you permanently altered at the request of an ex who isn’t in your life anymore?
Now let’s take a broader look at this as a conflict with your girlfriend. If circumcision is something you’re not OK getting, did you clearly state to her that as much as you love her, this is something that crosses your personal boundaries? If you haven’t, do you think that making yourself clearer to her might be enough to make her respect your choice and stop asking you, and would this be enough to resolve the conflict between you two?
If your girlfriend’s response is to continue to argue, what do you think her reasoning might be? Could she be misinformed and not understand that circumcision is a non-necessary surgery? If so, is it possible to sit down and explain this to her — without making her feel stupid — if you haven’t already, since the benefits of circumcision are a pretty common myth?
Could there also be other relationship conflicts going on that caused your girlfriend to ask this of you? If she’s saying circumcision is an issue of being “cleaner and healthier,” is it possible that you’re perhaps not taking care of your hygiene? Have you ever asked your girlfriend to make any changes to her body for you that might make her feel justified in asking the same of you? Could there even be something else going on in your relationship that’s upsetting her so much that she’s acting out by making this big of a request from you? If you think any of these are a possibility, it might help to sit down and have an open-ended discussion about what these conflicts could be and how to resolve them.
If there’s nothing else going on — she’s just asking you to get circumcised, point blank, period, and she refuses to drop it when you say no — why does she feel she has the right to tell you to get a permanent, potentially painful, and expensive cosmetic surgery just for her? Would it not be easier for her to just get over this one aversion? Could she perhaps even have a pattern of making other big, invasive requests like this?
What would you tell a friend if they told you their partner made a similar request? Do you think someone who wants you to get irreversible surgery just for them — and keeps pushing when you’ve already said no — is someone who truly loves you for who you are? Do you think that this is the type of love you deserve? Could there be someone else out there who is willing to love you without asking you to get circumcised? If not, do you think the love you could give yourself might be healthier than what your girlfriend is giving you?
I’m getting into worst-case scenarios at this point, so I’ll stop with the line of questioning, because I don’t want to jump to vilifying your girlfriend. Again, it’s perfectly possible she’s just a little unaware or ignorant, not an intentionally controlling a--hole. You know your situation best, not me.
I only have two firm suggestions for you. First, the biggest reason you should change your body should be because you want to change it for yourself, not because anyone else wants you to. Second, whatever you decide your boundaries are, you need to clearly communicate them with your girlfriend as soon as possible if you haven’t already, no matter what the consequences may be.
I wish both you and your foreskin the best of luck.
Sincerely,
Natalie
Reach columnist Natalie Rand at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @airbudfan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.