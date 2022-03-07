Sorry, something came up

A lifelong friend of my mother once told her, “In another life, I’ll pick you up in this car and take you to the dance. A dance I should’ve taken you to long ago.”
If you’ve ever downloaded Tinder or any of the other countless dating apps, I’m sure you’re familiar with their terms of service. I’m kidding. Like me, you might have even abandoned its first rule by creating your profile prior to turning 18.
I’m not ignorant to the fact that anyone who’s ever embarked on the torrential clusterf--- of an adventure that is dating apps isn’t likely to escape without at least one horror story to tell.
Maybe you’re like me and thought to yourself, “Of all the fish in the sea, there mustn't be but one on here for me.” Or maybe rhyming isn’t your thing, so you said, “F--- it! What’s the worst that can happen?” Whichever you identify with, I hold you in my prayers.
I envy those of you for which the struggle remains unknown. However, even those who eventually discover a loving partner are seldom free of a few battle scars to show.
I promise I’ll put an end to the complaining, but before I transition, I kindly ask that you hold a moment of silence for the following text exchange I had with a girl on Bumble back in 2019.
The day was Jan. 5 and I had received a greeting that read “Hiiii.” Yes, she did indeed include four of the same letter, so I thought to myself, “My god, she must mean business.” I replied with a friendly “Heyy,” in an effort to appear calm, cool, and collected. I was thinking that my chances for a nice conversation were nearing new heights. Fast forward nine months later to Oct. 19, and she responded to my Jan. 5 message with, “How are you?”
That was the last day I ever saw my iPhone. It’s somewhere at the bottom of a lake.
Jokes aside, my time spent within the world of dating apps proved to be reminiscent of Seattle during the winter — very little sunshine and very few rainbows.
Among young adults, it’s become commonplace to poke fun at my parents’ generation by way of the term “boomer,” as if to denounce them of their credibility and experiences. Yet looking back, there seemed to have been a loveliness to the simplicity of their lives in contrast to the complexities of today.
A young boy would twirl the already corkscrewed telephone chord as he anxiously waited for the ringtone to be replaced by someone’s voice. A young girl would lie on the floor of her bedroom when the home phone rang; her heart would flutter when a sibling mentioned that the boy from school was asking for her.
The girl, filled with excitement, would rush to the phone. The once confident and practiced young boy would suddenly forget nearly the entire English language, but would somehow manage to muster just enough words to ask the girl of his dreams if she’d fancy some pizza and a movie.
I suppose such an image doesn’t appeal to everyone, but it sounds nice to me.
It wasn’t that things ended happily ever after any more than they do now, but people showed up at the place and time agreed upon because that’s what one did when they made plans. In no one’s vocabulary did the term “ghosting” exist, and anyone that practiced it could expect a missing person’s report to be filled out on their behalf.
Nowhere in life’s terms of service does it say that I have to like you, nor you me, but it’s certainly not against life’s policies to be decent to one another by following through instead of leaving someone to partake in a conversation with just the restaurant’s waiter.
I’m not claiming to be a saint or to be free of my own regrettable actions. There was a time when I was naive and selfish enough to expect the efforts of others to be carried out with perfection, but I’m well aware now that imperfection didn’t neglect to cover its bases with me.
It’s unrealistic of us to expect the best versions of each other by way of an app. I’m willing to accept that this is the world we live in, but I would implore everyone to soak up every encounter of genuine human connection with graciousness and love.
There’s not much about life that I fully comprehend, but between scrolling through profiles and a summer night drive with some tunes and the windows down, I much prefer the latter.
But what do I know? I’m late to pick someone up for the dance.
Reach writer Michael Delgado at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @DailyUW_md
