The stars: They’re not just pretty to look at

Zodiac signs have been trending for some time now. I don't know about you, but my For You page on TikTok is flooded with all things zodiac. I watch every TikTok regarding my astrological sign unabashedly. I now know what drink to order at Starbucks, engagement ring to buy, and “Euphoria” cast member I best align with based on my sign.
The big question is whether your star sign means anything at all.
I know nothing about where these names and meanings come from. I’m assuming they didn’t originate from someone writing horoscopes in the New York Post. According to Time, no one really knows who decided that the answer to life's problems lies somewhere in the cosmos.
The galaxy has been a guide for centuries, with many different cultures looking to it for guidance. Historically, stars have represented so much more than a personality test.
To me, they’re just the sparkly things that appear after 9 o’clock, and their formation in the September sky gives me a framework to use when explaining my persona. To those who know a thing or two about space, stars mean so much more.
“We focus more on the qualities of different kinds of stars,” Anna Luters, a first-year enrolled in ASTR 101: Astronomy, said.
Luters said they don’t talk much about astrology in her class, which goes to say there isn’t much science behind the signs. But records show evidence of signs being observed in ancient China, Mesopotamia, and ancient Egypt. In these places, cultures utilized and interpreted astrology in different ways, but each tracked the stars in some way similar to how we do now.
According to Time, though a singular form of astrology is unknown, the way we presently look into our star sign can be attributed to the Greeks. Historians believe the Greeks were the ones who sorted out what the stars meant, even though they preferred focusing on more tangible things. The Greeks drew the connection between where the stars lined up in accordance to the time of year, giving you your star signs.
So if you're the kind of person who likes concrete evidence, just look to the Greeks. They got on board, so you might as well, too. They went so far as to assign Greek gods to each sign. The Greeks didn’t necessarily rely on the stars to tell them if they should text their Hinge match or not, but they did interpret them for other things — like their religion.
Some people find signs enticing and others believe they're entirely made up. I’m obsessed with my zodiac sign. I fully subscribe to my signs' characteristics; the fact that I can blame my sign for my tendency to boss people around sits pretty well with me.
However, I also relate to the characteristics of other signs. This often frustrates people. Clearly, they must be fake then, right? But I don’t think it really matters. My characteristics being defined by the way the stars were aligned the day I was born is probably far-fetched.
“Personally, I think it's fun to look at the meanings of different astrological signs and things at times, but I don’t think it's something that I fully believe in,” Luters said.
This was the answer several UW students gave when asked about their belief in star signs. Having taken an astronomy class, Luters isn’t fully convinced the stars relate to our personality.
It’s still kind of fun to play it up — I know I do. A $15 Target candle that says “Libra”? Add to cart. A necklace with my star symbol? I'm wearing it tomorrow. A notebook with the scales? I already have three but I’m still putting it in my basket.
Star signs weren’t dreamt up by someone wanting to push merchandise. The signs actually do have a complex beginning, which has been warped by their contemporary popularity.
Unfortunately, it looks like basing your entire week off of what your horoscope says is probably a bad idea. The stars aren’t really telling us how we should head into this Pisces season (but you should still check out The Daily’s horoscope-related content to figure it out).
Even so, I’m still going to buy into the mania, because why not? It's more fun to believe star signs mean something rather than getting hung up on whether it's wholly accurate or not. So why not go check out what your Starbucks order is based on your birthday? Who knows, you may end up liking it.
