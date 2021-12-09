To the cisheteronormative community: Why do you hate to see us succeed?

This article is a call out.
Since I started at UW, I’ve continued to hear the same thing whenever I voice an issue or fear regarding my safety as it pertains to how I present myself to the world.
“Well, we live in Seattle, how bad could it be?”
This is something I hear constantly from both longtime residents as well as transplants. Though I think there is some truth in where this sentiment is coming from, I don’t think Seattle — and especially UW — is as rosy of a location for queer students as everyone would like us to believe.
I don’t identify as a transgender student, being gender non-conforming and non-binary myself. Speaking with people from the trans community has shown me that there is a lot of overlap in how we experience things, as well as the fears and notions we carry with us every day.
“In most professional and academic spaces we really have to fight to be heard,” Sam McDaniel, a trans first-year student, said. “Trans people, it seems, are only allowed to really exist in certain spaces and fields like art or media without facing hostility. You could never imagine a trans person in the boardroom of a major business. There is this automatic assumption, especially if you are more on the spectrum of gender presentation [rather than a binary], that you are never taken seriously and are then not seen as professional.”
Not being seen as professional has plagued me throughout most of my life, through backhanded comments from relatives about what I’m wearing or students straight-up gawking at or laughing at me on my way to class. These are all experiences that I’m sure people in both the trans and gender nonconforming communites are used to, no matter where they are or where they go to school.
In trying to narrow down a source for where all this harassment and behavior comes from, I naturally went to where I could find the highest concentration of toxic and performance masculinity — Greek Row. Many queer students won’t even go near fraternity houses, fearing for their safety. But my question is: Why is that environment able to exist at all?
“Being in a frat has this connotation that you are automatically straight,” third-year Marcus King, a member of a fraternity, said. “This bubble of houses creates this notion of surprise when encountering anyone who’s a part of the LGBTQ+ community. I do hear some things on Greek Row that I don’t want to hear, and I know with [a] few of the gay guys — and those who are DL — definitely have internalized homophobia and … the traditions built into Greek life just builds on top of each other to continue these behaviors. Most of the frats are not violently homophobic but just haven’t justified the worthiness of these students to exist in the university.”
A test I’ve recently come up with to gauge how I am going to be treated by a person in any age range has been to ask them how they feel about trans people, because when it comes to the white twinks, I think a majority of the population doesn’t seem to have a problem with them existing and thriving in most spaces. But where the school and its student body needs to do better is when it comes to letting their trans students thrive in any environment and not have to worry about their safety, mental health, and well-being.
“I have never encountered straight up transphobia through confrontation,” McDaniel said. “But I have encountered situations and people who have made me worry for my safety and have been toxic to my mental health … Even though Seattle is a much better place to live for a trans person than in the South or a repressive small town, I think the city in general and the university specifically needs to practice what they preach.”
Reach writer Liam Blakey at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LiamBlakey2
