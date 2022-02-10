Uh-oh, you caught feelings for your friend with benefits

Editor’s note: “Ask Nat” is a bi-weekly advice column by Natalie Rand, a seasoned senior who’s seen it all. If you need advice on any burning issues in your life, you can anonymously submit your questions here.
Dear Natalie
I think I have fallen in love with one of my best friends! We started a friends with benefits situation a while ago and we had really open conversations about our expectations, and it seemed like we were on the same level of not wanting anything other than a physical relationship while remaining friends. But lately I’ve been catching myself daydreaming about them, missing them when they’re not around, and not to be dramatic but it’s heart wrenching to think about them being physical or romantic with someone else. The thing is, I have severe commitment issues and I believe that any relationship I’ll get into will ultimately ruin me and whatever friendship I had before with that person. This seems like an absolute lose-lose situation! What do I do?
Sincerely,
Anonymous
Dear Anonymous,
My first line of advice for anyone catching feelings for their friend with benefits is to get out as soon as possible. Seriously. I know how hard it can be when you’re attached to someone, but in the likely event that your friend doesn’t reciprocate those feelings, you’re destined to feel used and hurt.
Getting out can mean you simply end things with that person if you don’t think they like you back. It can also mean confessing your feelings first and asking for a relationship if you think there’s a chance they might feel the same way — and then proceeding to end things if they don’t. Ending things can also mean just ending the “benefits” part of the relationship and staying friends if you think that will be enough for you to move on from them — or it can mean ending the friendship altogether if you don’t think that’s realistic. Whatever path you take, you don’t want to be stuck sleeping with someone who doesn’t feel the same way about you.
Now onto my advice for you, Anonymous: you don’t want to be stuck where you’re at right now. Though this may not be your intention, the impression I get from your letter is that you want your friend to commit to you, but you don’t want to commit to them. Not only is that unfair to your friend, but left unaddressed, it could lead to toxicity down the road between you two.
I absolutely do sympathize with where you’re coming from. Having feelings for someone while knowing it might not be in your best interest is a classic heart-versus-head situation, and that’s a tough and confusing place to be — commitment can be scary as well. But when it comes to your friend with benefits, you can’t have your cake and eat it, too.
So if you’re not going to dump this person because you think there’s a chance they might actually like you back, my opinion is that you have two options: be willing to overcome your commitment issues for this person and ask for a relationship, or leave them alone.
Overcoming your fear of commitment might seem daunting, Anonymous, but unless you’re planning to die alone, you’re probably going to have to work on that at some point in your life anyway. Attachment issues are a complicated thing that I don’t have enough room to write about here, but I can recommend therapy, as well as a few self-help books.
So if you’re willing to do the work, and if you’re brave enough to confess these feelings to your friend, I suggest having a heart-to-heart conversation where you say something along the lines of, ‘Hey, I’m developing feelings for you. I may have commitment issues, but I’m willing to work on them to be with you if you feel the same way.’ If your friend reciprocates your feelings, congratulations, you now have a romantic relationship that may take some inner work but will be worth it, because you’ve decided that your feelings for them outweigh your fear of commitment.
If it turns out your friend doesn’t share your feelings, leave. Stay friends if you think you can handle it, but stop sleeping with them. It might be tempting to stick around and hope they eventually change their mind about you someday, but from my experiences and observations, this happens less often than not. I know leaving is easier said than done, but ripping off the Band-Aid now is going to save you a lot of pain later on down the road.
On the other hand, if you’re not willing to overcome your commitment issues to be in a relationship with your friend, I invite you to ask yourself how much you really like this person in the first place. Generally speaking, if your feelings for someone are strong enough, you’ll do whatever it takes to make a relationship work with them. Is it possible you just got attached to them through cuddle hormones? Or even that you just like the ego boost you get from this person being physically attracted to you, and that it’s your self-esteem getting hurt when you imagine them treating other people the same way? Neither of these are bad things, by the way, but they’re important to keep in mind when figuring out your next move.
Because even if you really do love your friend, and even if it really is simply impossible for you to be in a relationship with them, your friend deserves to be a “hell yes” from someone who is truly able to commit to them, not a “maybe” from someone who gets jealous when they date other people. Let your friend find the happiness they deserve in someone willing to commit to them, and go find the happiness you deserve elsewhere.
I’m sorry you’re going through this, Anonymous — I know how messy these kinds of not-quite-relationships can be. Whatever you decide to do, I wish both you and your friend the best of luck.
Sincerely,
Natalie
Reach columnist Natalie Rand at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @airbudfan
