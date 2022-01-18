When classes move online

Whether we're calmly coasting through online classes or diligently crossing out the squares on our calendars in an effort to count down the days, the student body of UW finds itself once again learning through laptops.
On Jan. 7 UW President Ana Mari Cauce wrote an all-campus email alerting staff and students that it was possible to make classes initially offered in-person available virtually. In fact, it was encouraged to move courses online for the sake of buffering against new waves of the omicron variant.
So while we take up our Zoom windows instead of our lecture hall seats, we can revel in the fact that we collectively harbor the same hopes of returning to each other in person. While it feels like the space between our current online state and the in-person future we hope to see widens with every case count, we owe it to ourselves to recognize that the days we spend in online school are not unfillable chasms.
We can realize that while school is a crucial puzzle piece in the course of our lives, we are entirely capable of reconstructing our own puzzles at any point in time. During this pandemic, we can create puzzles composed of new practices and old habits, like rewatched Netflix shows and afternoon walks down streets we’d previously never seen; despite the fact that we've all heard it before, we owe it to ourselves to try and make the best of what we have.
In some sense, we must romanticize the glow of our laptop screens, the banter over forgetting to mute our mics, and the rare instances where we can sit side-by-side with our friends while taking the same class on separate laptops.
While those of us on campus jockey with strangers for seats at our usual study spots, we’re presented with two options. We can either A) talk to strangers or B) explore other places. In fact, those of us currently living off-campus may have the rare joy of writing essays at our parents’ dining room tables.
Maybe you hate the idea of Zoom classes in your childhood bedroom, your local coffee shop being understaffed, or the overwhelming Canvas messages and email inboxes, but we as humans must remain adaptable.
All the while there are the constant reminders of how “we'll get through this” and that “we'll persevere.” Sometimes, though, that hope is pierced with the echoes in our own heads, the echoes telling us we won’t.
The immensely unfortunate and irrevocable truth is that our college experiences are bent to the will of a pandemic and the people in it — all 7.8 billion of us. We live in an era where our plans require backup plans, almost always labeled “if case numbers go up.” If airports become too dangerous again; if that city goes into lockdown again; if our college experience is shifted online again.
Some of us check the case numbers daily — out of anxiety, fear, or simply ritual. And for those who don’t, maybe it’s a lack of concern, or maybe it’s an act of self-preservation.
That self-preservation may also be found in reading five books a week or climbing into our cell phones for hours — we can find new methods to cope. The more optimistic perspective on coping methods is that while our routines are broken, new rituals can be made.
The truth is that I, as a college student in a pandemic, cannot white-glove, silver-platter, nor sugarcoat the fact that there is no perfect turning back of time. Through everything we've overcome, suffered through, and survived, what consistently remains is our progression forward.
When we all locked ourselves indoors at the beginning of 2020, we called and checked up on each other. When we were given mask mandates, we wore them not just for our own protection, but out of compassion for others. We got vaccines, not only to prevent our own infection, but to avoid passing that infection on to others.
So as we adjust day by day, in accordance with health guidelines and our personal precautions, we do so with the ambition of healing the well-being of our community and our world.
When it comes to our beloved University of Washington experience being reconfigured to an online form, holding our conversations over Wi-Fi signals and in lecture hall floors, we owe it to ourselves, now more than ever, to remain adaptable, ambitious, and optimistic.
Reach contributing writer Maizy A. Green at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GreenMaizy
