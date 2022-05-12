COVID-19: The newest profiting scheme

The western, 20th century style that comes to mind when we think of an oversized grill and glossy exterior of a Rolls-Royce reflects the overly glamorized “American Dream,” exemplified in their brand slogan “Inspiring Greatness.”
This American ideal was found in a January headline of People, where Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Otvös said that “life can be short,” in reference to the COVID-19 pandemic and people dying.
“Quite a lot of people witnessed people in their community dying from COVID, that makes them think life can be short, and you’d better live now than postpone it to a later date,” Müller-Otvös said in an interview with the Financial Times.
Ignoring the catastrophic implications of the pandemic, massive corporations like Rolls-Royce and their consumers profit off this motto. By advertising this slogan and romanticizing the death of nearly a million Americans, the car company boosted sales by nearly 50% in 2021.
The over-glorification of the American Dream helps people who profit off capitalism rationalize the system. The lifestyle of overpriced cars doesn’t exactly match the targeted rags-to-riches demographic. It’s clear that this dream doesn’t crystalize for most working-class Americans who, in the case of the pandemic, could be doing the work of four people while only being compensated for that of one.
The combination of the systemic prejudice cooked into capitalism and the repercussions of the pandemic have left many low-wage workers (often minorities) in worse conditions.
But here's the catch: The target audience of those impulsively buying a luxury brand car doesn’t widely overlap with those experiencing the most adverse consequences due to the pandemic, who are largely minorities and low-wage workers.
The 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Ghost models start at $351,250 and $343,000, respectively. This, combined with premium gasoline prices and an inefficient fuel economy of about 7.1 gallons per 100 miles, leaves a big dent in your wallet. Those with big wallets are not generally frontline service workers, disproportionately harmed by the pandemic, or otherwise marginalized.
“When we talked to small business workers, they felt more of a pinch,” associate professor of epidemiology Anjum Hajat said. ”There was much more of a reduction in staff. Big chains [had] much more padding. Employers do what’s easy and cheap.”
While there are major differences between the function of the automobile and service industry, this illustrates the broad-stroke effects of the pandemic and how smaller-scale businesses face unparalleled repercussions compared to large-scale businesses.
The ultra-luxury brands and their upper-class consumers benefit from the fact that frontline workers are expected to work with low wages and lack of welfare benefits and that they have to compromise their safety every day.
For these frontline workers, “life can be short” didn’t look like buying a custom floor mat for their car — it looked like putting on a mask. Unfortunately, the precautions they took into their own hands were the extent of it. Changes in the workplace, like rearranging equipment in order to make space for social distancing, were not often implemented.
This begs the question: Are businesses responsible for the safety of their employees, or just for making a profit? Though humanity urges most people to favor the former, the current market seems to perpetuate the latter. Workers have been punished with more COVID-19 exposures and are not even compensated with substantial health care. Their lives are worth more than what’s easy and cheap.
Reach contributing writer Sarah Newman at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SarahNewman25
