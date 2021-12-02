How the gays freed Britney Spears

In the middle of November, I, like so many other people my age, was glued to Twitter in the moments leading up to Britney Spears ending her 14-year conservatorship. As a person in the queer community and also born just at the turn of the millennium, Spears’ music has always been around, whether on the radio or blasting out of my sister’s pink boombox behind her closed bedroom door.
Following Spears’ emotional breakdown at the hands of being in the music industry since childhood, having to appeal to an image of the past put a lot of pressure on her. This ultimately led to the now infamous moment where she shaved her head and pursued paparazzi who were trying to take her picture. It was assumed by her husband at the time that she would need to go into a conservatorship, where her parents would control how her finances were being dealt with, as well as who would help raise her children.
This was all back in 2007. More recently, criticisms of her conservatorship have been brought back to light, and rightfully so, given that Spears was now being actively harmed by this conservatorship. Her own health was being brought into question, as it seemed her parents were making her work just so that they could pay off their own bills.
Looking at the systematic issues that arise from conservatorships, taking control of the lives of those who we deem as disabled is not a viable way for someone to live. Some people view this as the only way to help someone who is deemed as “self-destructive” when given the chance to actually run their own lives, but they should look to Spears’ struggle as an example of how a conservatorship can cause more harm than good.
The next question is: Why has the ensuing court battle and the notion of “Free Britney” been so integral and inspiring to us as young people in this society?
“I feel like Britney Spears has just always been there,” first-year Catherine Redpath said. “Back when the conservatorship happened, I definitely think her years of being this family-friendly star finally got the best of her. But I think she just needed the support then but not for all this time. You don’t really need to baby someone; no matter what happens to us we will grow and develop past it and I think Britney is no exemption from that”.
It cannot be overstated how much of a cultural impact that this case has had on our generation — just look at the footage outside the courthouse when the news broke. Talking with my friends, both during and after the case, we all had an opinion on what was happening.
Yes, this could do with how integral Spears was to the makeup of our childhoods, but I also think being trapped in an environment where she was powerless to make her own decisions resonates with a lot of people, especially college students who feel these pressures on a daily basis.
“I definitely think the dynamics are different, but I can see why so many people have latched onto the ‘Free Britney’ movement,” second-year Samuel Ofman said. “With Britney, she’s earned that money and her family is taking advantage of the situation, [but] with us, more often than not, we’re just spending our parents’ money. I can see the correlation though, [as] most parents want what's best for us, and that's to be successful. And sometimes we want to do certain things and take certain classes that, because they are paying for it, may be seen as a waste of time. I do think though that [Housing & Food Services] and their random charges throughout the year could feel more like a control of our finances more than anything, just because of how draining the costs can be, with little reward in return.”
In the end, it’s going to be a little bit of an uphill battle to reintegrate someone who, for so long, couldn’t even leave the house to buy groceries on her own. I hope that the story of resistance and freedom can resonate beyond not only the young communities who grew up with Spears’ music, but with everyone.
“Over the summer, I was planning on taking some art classes here, but my parents will only pay for me to take STEM classes so as not to ‘waste my time,’” Redpath said. “It does feel sometimes like I am, too, in this battle to control what I want to do, but knowing this story and how much I am able to do without getting a court involved, I hope this story and others of celebrities of this era getting a second chance can inspire more people for years to come.”
Reach writer Liam Blakey at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LiamBlakey2
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.