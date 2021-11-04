OPINION: Statues: Relics representing past and present colonialism and white supremacy

Editor’s note: As a Brazilian studying in the United States, understanding that the rain irrigating the Global North to its prosperity is the same that drowns my home country and the whole of the Global South into eternal sub-development was almost inevitable. Inspired by Joaquín Torres-García’s drawing, “América Invertida,” “Our North Is The South” is a column that sheds light on these colonial processes and the illusions of recycled colonialism.
It should be noted and acknowledged that this article highlights the issue of colonialism and statues, which greatly impacts Black students and other students of color without explicitly centering these voices. This is not meant to be an erasure of these voices but rather uplifting their needs.
Statues can teach us about history and symbolize the fixed ideas of what is literally symbolized in stone, captured at a given moment. Conflicts about the existence of a statue are the result of specific disagreements about an aspect of history when said statue starts to contradict a society’s concerns.
This conversation is certainly not new in history. Demolitions and replacement of monuments in Europe date from the Bourbon monarchy in France, through the French Revolution and the fall of the Bastille to Napoleon and the Franco-Prussian War. During the Counter-Reformation, Lutherans were the ones who fought most vehemently against the use of these portrait icons, even those of Christ, decapitating the statues in the St. Martin’s Cathedral in the Netherlands.
In 1776, after reading the U.S. Declaration of Independence, soldiers and citizens went to Bowling Green, in Manhattan, to tear down the representation of a subject considered, on this side of the Atlantic, to be a despot and explorer. The figure of King George III was taken down and became part of the United States’ independence history.
In the last few years, statues and symbols of the colonial past have been the centerpiece of the discussion regarding collective memory. In 2020, Colombian protesters toppled the statue of Christopher Columbus, dedicating the act to those killed during Spanish colonization. In England, protesters tore down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston and in Chile, demonstrators damaged at least 329 colonizer statues.
In Seattle, a plaque located at Volunteer Park read as follows: “Renamed 1901 in tribute to the volunteer services of Spanish-American war veterans who liberated the oppressed peoples of Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Philippine Islands, April 1898-July 1902.” This was quietly taken down by city officials after a community effort.
“The marker’s words grotesquely falsify a gruesome past, for the Spanish-American War marked the moment when the United States chose to become an empire lording over ‘little brown brothers,’” international studies and history professor Christoph Giebel wrote in the Northwest Asian Weekly. “In reference to the Philippines … to call America’s violent conquest of Asia’s first constitutional republic a ‘liberation of oppressed peoples’ constitutes an ‘alternative fact’ so shameless as to render the plaque’s continued display scandalous.”
After the Spanish colonial government surrendered in the Philippines to American military molds in August 1898, tensions between the United States and the Philippines arose when the American government decided to keep the Philippines as a colony, thus denying independence to the Filipino people. The United States then did not liberate the oppressed people but instead became its new oppressor.
“Here, you see that, on the one hand, this plaque, which has been there for almost 70 years [has] this kind of planted lie ... how the United States sees itself as standing apart and being a force [for] good and not deeply entrenched in slavery and imperialism and colonialism,” Giebel said.
After the murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests, the movement against colonial statues grew in the United States and all around the world.
Last year, the Black Student Union (BSU) released seven demands “for creating a better experience for Black and Brown students at the University of Washington.” One of those seven demands was the removal of statues of racist figures on campus, mainly focusing on the George Washington statue. This demand has not been met to this day.
Keeping the statue up and doing nothing about this demand makes it clear that despite the guise of diversity, equity, and inclusion that UW masquerades under, the racism and other issues affecting UW’s Black students are not a priority.
Even though George Washington is a prominent figure in U.S. history as one of the Founding Fathers and the first president of the United States, he owned more than 100 slaves and thus has a history of being anti-Black. Washington referred to slaves as a “species of property” and supported measures passed by Congress to protect slavery.
The history of George Washington isn’t something we should really be celebrating and, in fact, we should begin by removing his statue so that UW as an institution can explicitly condemn his anti-Blackness and show that we value our Black students — rather than ignoring this demand in the name of patriotism.
The downfall of these statues may hold a bigger symbolic value than a practical one. However, doing so attacks racism at its most monstrous aspect — slavery — represented by historical figures who fought or corroborated with the maintaining of this system. This moment is one that could profoundly affect how society honors its typically flawed historical characters and the way it could better listen to the marginalized voices of history and the present.
Tearing down these symbols is about questioning whose history is being told and whose perspectives are being forgotten. This movement is continuous and is the result of all the contradictions of the celebration of colonialism. The greater our debate around these symbols, the more likely it is that we can memorialize the perspectives that were not sculpted and start filling our public spaces with these forgotten stories.
Here at our own campus, we must do so to ensure that UW prioritizes justice over patriotism.
