The moral conundrums of freaky feminists

Editor’s note: Some sources have chosen to use a pseudonym or to redact their last name for anonymity’s sake. This article discusses explicit subjects, including mentions of BDSM, kinks, and rape fantasies.
What if I told you that you could be a feminist and still have sex?
“Well, sure,” you would probably say. Lots of people are feminists, and lots of people have sex. There’s a good chance that there’s a fair amount of overlap between the two groups.
But what if I told you that you could be a feminist and still enjoy kinky sex? Or bondage, dominance/discipline, and submission/sadomasochism (BDSM)? Or roleplay? Or fantasies of being taken advantage of by your partner? Would that give you any pause?
For me, it does. Or it did, before I did some research.
I am a feminist and consider myself sexually liberated. As someone who believes in equality regardless of gender, is it morally wrong for me to experiment with power dynamics in the bedroom? Should I ever consider myself inferior (or superior, for that matter) to someone else, even if I am only pretending and it is for both the pleasure of myself and my partner?
As it turns out, sex and political or personal beliefs can exist in totally different universes. It really is just a matter of how you think about it.
Associate teaching professor Dr. Nicole McNichols teaches the famed PSYCH 210: The Diversity of Human Sexuality, which attracts over 1,000 students per quarter. McNichols also runs an educational Instagram account all about sex and relationships. McNichols explained that morals and sex can exist totally separately.
“[Sex] is a fantasy land; you can enjoy really kinky sex, and absolutely be a feminist,” McNichols said. “Those two things do not contradict each other, they exist in completely different realms.”
McNichols also gave me some clarity on how to grapple with feminism and experimenting sexually, describing how kink can, in fact, be empowering.
“As part of being a feminist, I think you should have a right to enjoy your sexual fantasies and enjoy the kind of sex that you have want to have without feeling judgment, including judgment from yourself,” McNichols said. “Women are so used to being socialized to ... go along with this absurd notion that we should be taking care of other people's feelings all the time and that we should be giving up our own sense of what makes us happy ... And everyone has a right, I think, to be enjoying the kind of sex that they want to enjoy.”
Donnie is an instructor in a Seattle-based kink education company and agreed with McNichols. He also expanded on how BDSM can be a feminist act for women, no matter what type of sex they engage in.
"Some people argue that being comfortably submissive is an act of feminism because it goes against what society tells women about how to be,” Donnie said. “By choosing submission, they are unshackling themselves from expectations of others around them.”
While this might be the case, BDSM and kinky sex need to be approached with caution. Finding a partner who is interested in your fantasies and respects them can be a challenge.
Annie, a senior, attested to the difficulties she has faced as a single person who enjoys kink.
“As a college-aged woman, it doesn't feel safe to explore these kinks with someone I don't know very well,” she said. “The hookup is not the right place for that. I have tried that before and it just left me feeling pretty taken advantage of.”
However, Annie has found solace in the online kink communities that she began to explore during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in those directed toward queer individuals.
“[Queer spaces were] just so much more accepting, and a lot of the things that made me uncomfortable just weren't there in the first place, such as all the sexist and patriarchal-based ideas of who should be the [default] submissive [person],” Annie said. “I thought it was really fun because … you see photos of people of any gender being who they wanted to be, or who they want to play as … It was just so much more open-minded.”
The idea that BDSM can be so much more than a partnership between a dominant man and a submissive woman is important to keep in mind. This default idea of what BDSM should be is sexist in and of itself. Assuming heterosexuality and (cis)gender roles in the bedroom leaves out so many individuals who can and should be included in the conversation around BDSM.
When discussing kinks and BDSM in a sex-positive fashion, it is imperative to remember that kinky sex, like any sex, is not without its risks. Because BDSM involves potentially harmful or dangerous practices, McNichols explained the importance of consent.
“There needs to be safe words or hand signals to signify that consent is being given,” McNichols said. “It needs to be given continuously through the entire experience.”
Donnie also spoke to the role of consent, especially as it varies based on personal experience.
“Consent in and of itself has its own tenets that must be there for it to be actual consent,” Donnie said in an email. “It needs to be informed, it needs to be revocable, etc. Once actual consent is there, it really becomes a personal experience. No one outside of it should be able to say in a [black-and-white] manner that it is right or wrong.”
I appreciate where Donnie and McNichols are coming from and I believe that their opinions are educated and valid. There is still a question for me, however, about when fantasies involve something we normally consider assault.
In “Tell Me What You Want,” Justin Lehmiller discusses the astonishing frequency in which people fantasize about rape. According to Lehmiller, 24% of women, 11.5% of men, and 31% of non-binary participants reported that they fantasized about rape often.
“[Rape fantasies] hold symbolic values — it’s the desire to be so desired that the other person loses control,” McNichols said.
Donnie concurred.
“If you really think about it, [people] are not really fantasizing about rape as a damaging crime,” Donnie said in an email. “They're fantasizing about some kind of rough sex where they are completely dominated by their sexual partner. From what I hear from people, they’re neither fantasizing about being raped by someone whom they find physically repulsive, nor are they fantasizing about having the [long-term] physical or emotional damage that usually results from rape.”
Well, I thought, that settles that. If I have learned anything from these discussions, it is that fantasies can just be fantasies. If someone wants to be submissive in the bedroom, that does not necessarily mean they want to be submissive outside of the bedroom. While it can mean that, this should not be assumed. When this line of assumption is crossed there is an issue. All types of sex — not just kinky sex — have a time and place. If adults are communicating, consenting, and capable of making informed decisions about their sexuality, then I see no problem with experimenting in the bedroom with ideas and practices that are taboo elsewhere.
Donnie, Annie, and McNichols have seriously opened my eyes as to what it means to be a feminist who has sex. So, yes, I answer my original question, you can still be a feminist and enjoy the wide variety of fascinating experiences that the worlds of kink and BDSM have to offer.
Reach writer Katie Newman at opinion@dailyuw.com.Twitter: @katieinewman
