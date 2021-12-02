OPINION: What No Drink November taught me about self-medicating in college

Author’s note: Quitting alcohol cold turkey like I did can be dangerous for some individuals. When in doubt, please speak to your doctor or other medical provider before deciding to quit drinking.
Content warning: This article contains references to alcohol dependence, depression, and suicide.
The first time I ever got drunk was at a party during my freshman year at UW, where I cried about some boy there who didn’t like me back and I puked all over my jeans. To this day, I can’t stand the taste of whiskey.
The last time I got drunk was during Halloweekend this year, alone at a concert I was supposed to go to with someone who had just dumped me. A bar bouncer sent me several glasses of water, a stranger held my hair while I puked in the bathroom, and a second concerned stranger got me an Uber home.
Based on those stories alone, it’s probably obvious that heavy drinking and I don’t mix. Or maybe it will become more apparent when I mention that I was diagnosed with depression a few years ago. Still, it took that embarrassing Halloweekend incident, almost three years into me regularly drinking, for me to realize that I needed to reevaluate my relationship with alcohol. I wasn’t at a point of needing serious clinical intervention, per se, but I didn’t like that I was self-medicating.
So, in November, out of a desire to better myself, I decided to swear off of alcohol for a month. No Drink November, I’d call it.
The first thing I learned was just how ingrained alcohol is in college culture.
When you’re a participant in the act of getting shit-faced, you don’t really notice, but when you’re back on the outside again watching everybody else laughing with their friends over White Claws, it becomes obvious how your naive freshman self — desperate for social connections at a new school — got sucked into casual drinking.
My second realization was how much I’d been using alcohol to deal with my emotions.
I had initially gone into No Drink November thinking it would be easy and that I didn’t really have much of an issue with drinking. But a week into it, I suddenly found myself staying up until 4 a.m. on school nights, plagued by old thoughts I realized were still bothering me after all these years — problems I’d never actually learned to get over, but just dulled with a few glasses of alcohol so I could fall asleep and get on with the next day.
For me, alcohol had been a way to escape living. It wasn’t until I spent a few of those sober late nights contemplating the other, more permanent escape route, that I finally realized it. Those were the hardest nights.
Again, in hindsight, it should have been obvious that I had a problem. I wasn’t the cool, hardened senior drinking alone at home because I was over the lowerclassman bullshit. I wasn’t a tortured, hot girl in my Lana Del Rey era. I was an idiot college kid with a dangerous coping mechanism, using alcohol’s central role in my social life as a way to justify it to myself.
I know I’m not the only college kid doing this.
In a 2018 report from the Healthy Minds Survey, 39.8% of undergraduate college students in the United States reported binge drinking in the past two weeks. According to a 2018 report from The Seattle Times, nearly one-third of college students in Washington state reported experiencing depression, and over one in 10 had suicidal thoughts.
If that sounds like a dangerous combination to you, you’d be right. When you throw a bunch of 18-to-20-somethings into a boxing ring of life transitions, academic stress, and mental illnesses emerging in late adolescence — with red solo cups filled to the brim at the fighter’s corners — you get a recipe for disaster.
A survey from the American Addiction Centers indicated that 60% of current and recent college students have turned to alcohol at some point in their lives as a means of coping with stress. Twenty percent of college students meet the criteria for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), colloquially known as alcoholism.
This is alarming enough without the fact that the risk of AUD is also elevated for students experiencing depression or anxiety — and there are a lot of us. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) studies from 2017 showed that 10.2% of adults with depression used alcohol heavily in the past month, at the time of the study, and 21.5% had a substance use disorder, versus 6.5% on both counts for the general population.
There’s an old joke that says, “It’s not alcoholism until you graduate.” This general attitude, that simply being a college student somehow makes you immune to addiction and other harmful relationships with substances, makes it easy to sweep these kinds of problems under the rug. And those of us who are particularly vulnerable to addiction end up getting hurt the most.
Kate Fredenberg,a therapist at the UW Counseling Center, has seen her fair share of students coming in with substance abuse issues.
“I think this is a very common story for college students,” Fredenberg said in an email. “When socializing is centered around substance use, it becomes very easy for drugs and alcohol to become a regular part of the college experience. And when people are struggling with mental health issues like anxiety and depression, substances are an easy go-to for quick relief.”
Here’s the thing: All those fun nights partying, playing drinking games, and otherwise getting into the drunken shenanigans glamorized in coming-of-age movies can be fun. But for those of us who are less mentally or emotionally stable, drinking can start to slip into lonely nights in our rooms or aimless late-night walks listening to some angsty song. Drinking becomes less of a supplement to fun antics and more of a necessity to stay distracted. And when all that liquid dissipates the next day, the void you’ve been trying to fill is still there, begging to be dealt with.
But slowly and surely, when you vow to not drink for a month, you learn how to fill that void. You drag your feet to your friend's house to watch some lame documentary about Pete Buttigieg that you’d never watch on your own, and you enjoy being the sober friend watching her spitball drunk tweets. You spontaneously go to a concert for a band you barely know, with an acquaintance you also barely know. You pick up that 2 a.m. phone call from a friend because it’s better than sitting awake feeling sorry for yourself, and as you debate with him over whether or not “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” by Fiona Apple is a perfect 10/10 album, you feel yourself start to involuntarily smile for the first time in days.
Pretty soon, even though your biggest problems don’t magically disappear after just a month — because progress isn’t linear — it gets a little easier to find enjoyment in everyday things. You start to find reasons to live, damn it, not just to survive at the bottom of a glass.
I’m not writing any of this to fearmonger or to demonize drinking in college. In fact, I don’t advocate for quitting or even reducing how much you drink if you’re mentally healthy and genuinely don’t have any problems with alcohol. All I’m advising — and what I wish someone had warned me as a freshman before I soaked my jeans in vomit at that party — is that you should really understand your mental state and the reasons why you’re drinking before you take that first sip.
Reach writer Natalie Rand at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @airbudfan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.