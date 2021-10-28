OPINION: Y’all thought The Day of the Dead was ‘Mexican Halloween’?

In case you were unaware, el Día de los Muertos — aka The Day of the Dead — is not “Mexican Halloween.” The misrepresentation that this holiday is Halloween for Latines comes from generations of cultural appropriation and the commodification of the culture.
First, in no way is el Día de Los Muertos only Mexican. This holiday is celebrated across many countries, from Mexico to Haiti, Guatemala to the Philippines, Brazil to El Salvador, and more. Second, in no way is this holiday connected to Halloween — el Día de los Muertos is connected to our Indigenous heritage and honors our loved ones’ past and present.
The holiday is often celebrated intimately within families and takes place at the cemetery. However, in more recent decades, there are some celebrations that take place in the home and are more communal. For example, a communal style of celebrating el Día de los Muertos is common amongst Latines in the United States, as the Chicane movement uses the holiday to connect the community and reconnect with their indigenous roots.
“For me, it is very special. My family is from the central part of Mexico — Mexico City — and we’ve lived in Yucatán for a very long time, so I get the ways that both peoples celebrate, and while there is Catholic influence, it’s mostly the Indigenous peoples –– so in Mexico City, the Aztecs or Nahuatl people, and in Yucatán, the Maya people,” fourth-year student Sára Mustre-del Río said. “It happens each year, and it signifies family and unity, because while we remember those who have parted, it is a chance to be with my family, and the foods we share hold a lot of significance … It’s a chance for me to bond with my family members, both alive and passed away.”
Spanish & Portuguese studies assistant professor Angélica Amezcua also shared her experiences with el Día de los Muertos.
“Since I was young, I remember either November 1st or November 2nd — which is el Dia de los Santos — my mother would turn on a candle and then we would put out a coke and a piece of bread at home in the kitchen and ... then at night, we would go to the cemetery to do something like a prayer or rosary to really honor our ancestor,” Amezcua said. “I celebrated it every year ... but it wasn’t until my undergrad, where I was part of a group called MEChA of Chicano students where we had this big event, el Día de los Muertos, where I started learning more about it.”
Here on campus, there is an annual celebration of El Día de los Muertos hosted by the Ethnic Cultural Center partnered with Latine students and the ASUW Latinx Student Commission. Because this event is Latine-led and not purposed to commodify the culture, it is usually received positively and enjoyed by Latine students.
The intent of the event is not to educate the broader community of UW on the origins of this holiday and why and how it is celebrated. However, it is some of the only Latine-led exposure this campus has. Especially if you’re a non-Latine student — but also for Latine students — much of your exposure is limited to the commodification and appropriation of the holiday.
The misrepresentations of el Día de los Muertos have also disconnected many Latines from the holiday’s purpose and deeply meaningful traditions. For example, the decor you see in the aisles of Target misrepresent the holiday.
“I think, especially in the [United States], because they view Latinx people as this cultural monolith, so often everything Latinx is Mexican, [and] everything Mexican applies to other cultures … I think the way it has been commercialized in the [United States] is Mexico-centric and misrepresented,” Mustre-del Río said. “When you go to Target … there are some things that make me say, ‘I don’t know if people in Latin America would agree with this.’ For example, for Día de los Muertos decorations, they have those Christmas wreaths but Día de los Muertos-themed, and they print random Spanish phrases on bath towels with skulls … It oversimplifies and commodifies a holiday that has such deep meaning.”
At places like Party City during the Halloween season, they advertise a lot of their facial makeup with images of makeup done for the Day of the Dead. Mustre-del Río and Amezcua both share discomfort when people outside of the culture replicate Catrina makeup, as non-Latine individuals may perceive skull face paintings without intention or knowledge of the purpose.
“If you’re to paint your face, it’s honoring the duality that we live in,” Amezcua said. Without this context, it is erasure.
In addition, while the depictions you see in the Disney movie “Coco”brought the holiday into mainstream media, which can have its benefits, it simplified the holiday, commodified the culture, and now it’s all that many people associate with the holiday. Amezcua highlights that it was just 2013 when Disney tried to trademark “Día de los Muertos.”
There has been some benefit since a conversation about our culture has begun, but the appropriation and commodification of el Día de los Muertos are leading to the erasure of what the Day of the Dead really means and of our Indigenous roots for Latines who celebrate this holiday.
“If something is not of your culture, do your research — Google is free,” Mustre-del Río said. “And if someone Latinx wants to talk about it, people of color don’t have to educate you, but if they’re speaking on it, listen and learn from it.”
Reach writer Alena Alvarez-Saldivar at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alenaasaladbar
