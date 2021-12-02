Colonial control over food and land concentration adds to inequity in the Global South

Editor’s note: As a Brazilian studying in the United States, understanding that the rain irrigating the Global North to its prosperity is the same that drowns my home country and the whole of the Global South into eternal sub-development was almost inevitable. Inspired by Joaquín Torres-García’s drawing, “América Invertida,” “Our North Is The South” is a column that sheds light on these colonial processes and the illusions of recycled colonialism.
Occupations, agrarian reform, and conflicts over land make headlines all over Latin America. But the unequal distribution of land is far from a new issue in the region, specifically in Brazil.
Problems regarding land concentration in Brazil began during colonization five centuries ago. At the time, Brazil was a colony of the Portuguese Crown.
“The engine in Latin American history, [after] that moment of invasion, is the problem of land,” Ileana Rodriguez-Silva, associate professor of Latin American and Caribbean history, said. “Even though there are different systems of power like race, ethnicity, and gender, the one thing [that] is like an engine that moves things and mobilizes people immediately is land.”
The colonization of Brazil by Portugal started with the hereditary captaincies. This policy divided the Brazilian territory into 15 large strips of land which were donated to people trusted by the Crown.
This situation changed in 1850 following Brazil’s independence, when the Brazilian empire enacted the Land Law, making it so that the only way to acquire rural properties was through purchase. This accelerated the land acquisition process even more, limiting the scope of those who could acquire land to only the rich.
In the second half of the 20th century, the Green Revolution, a modernization of production in the countryside mediated by government policies, caused profound changes to Brazil’s structure of production.
The adoption of an agricultural production model based on a monoculture and large landholdings, as well as the advance of the agricultural frontier to the central and northern regions of Brazil, culminated in the rise of unemployed rural workers and intensified the concentration of land by the wealthy.
Currently, rural properties with 1,000 hectares (10,000 square meters) represent 0.91% of the properties in Brazil and concentrate 45% of the entire area for agricultural production. On the other hand, farms with less than 10 hectares represent around 47% of the total properties in the countryside but occupy less than 2.3% of the total rural area. The latter produces more than 70% of the food that arrives on the Brazilian table, since the large monocultures export most of their production, according to Oxfam Brasil.
Those who own the land work under the same logic that the colonial owners did. Back then, owners were dedicated to the crown; now, they’re dedicated to profit and capital.
Globally, the food system is dominated by imperialist powers like the United States, the world's premier food exporter. Neoliberal policies from the late 20th century opened the markets up for agricultural production heavily subsidized by the Global North. Rural economies thus became even more linked and subordinate to global agribusiness.
The agricultural empire largely operates through political and financial mechanisms, preceded in some cases by military coups, such as the ones financed by the United States in Latin America, imperial interventions, and destabilization campaigns.
For example, in the 1970s, the United States imposed sanctions on Chile’s socialist government and forced the price of copper, Chile’s main export product, to fall on the international market. In addition, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) financed strikes with the aim of paralyzing the Chilean economy, culminating in a military coup Sept.11, 1973.
Once established, the new regime imposed a neoliberal agenda, which included the promotion of agro-export strategies and the repression of any local movements for agrarian reform.
“Those authoritarian regimes that were closer to a right-wing politics and a neoliberal, capitalist kind of orientation really didn't do a land reform that benefited the people,” Rodriguez-Silva said.
Free market policies eliminated or reduced tariff barriers on subsidized food imports from the United States and Europe, bankrupting local farmers and increasing the amount of land available for “lease” — appropriation by the new agro-empire and multinational companies
Agreements and contract terms are uneven. Food and agricultural commodities are almost entirely exported to the internal markets of the imperial countries, even when the population of the “host country” is hungry and dependent on emergency food shipments from “humanitarian” imperial agencies.
As seen in Brazil, residents pick up discarded beef bones at butcher shops to feed their families, even though the country is the leading meat exporter in the world.
“Inequity between the West and the rest of the world is institutional,” Christoph Giebel, associate professor of international studies and history, said. “We see that basically everywhere, and that has its roots in the imperialism and colonialism and slavery systems in the Western Hemisphere over the last ... 300 years or so.”
We owe a historical debt to poor peasants and to Indigenous and Black people. Unequal land concentration is a social, political, and economic problem that spans the entire history of the Global South, especially in Latin America, from colonization to the present.
There have been ruptures within the system, such as the Land Law of 1850, but still, the permanence of a system that preserves the vast majority of land in the hands of few continues.
Land inequality is fundamentally related to political inequality — the more land, the more political power. When the majority of land is in the hands of just a few, it consequently increases income and wealth inequality. Thus, policies that support those in power tend to be favored by the public, while policies that benefit the poor, the landless, smallholders, Indigenous peoples, women, and family farmers are not.
Reach writer Victor Simoes at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @victorhaysser
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.