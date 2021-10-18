The concepts of modernity, coloniality, and decoloniality inform decolonial efforts

Editor’s note: As a Brazilian studying in the United States, understanding that the rain irrigating the Global North to its prosperity is the same that drowns my home country and the whole of the Global South into eternal sub-development was almost inevitable. Inspired by Joaquín Torres-García’s drawing, “América Invertida,” “Our North Is The South” is a column that sheds light on these colonial processes and the illusions of recycled colonialism.
Colonialism in its classical form might have ended with the anti-colonial struggles for liberation in the last century, but the dominant control of resources, labor, capital, and knowledge limited by the capitalist market is still a reality.
Studies by the modernity/coloniality/decoloniality (MCD) research group — composed of scholars such as Aníbal Quijano, Catherine Walsh, and Edgardo Lander — state that coloniality happens in three forms: power, being, and knowledge.
The coloniality of power, which is intrinsically connected to globalization, submits the dominated person to a situation of inferiority. This idea results in propagated behaviors and discourses that can still be perceived in our society, such as racism.
In other words, the legacy of colonialism created a system where Europeans and other light-skinned ethnicities occupy the top of the social hierarchy.
Take Brazil, for example, a country where more than 50% of the population is BIPoC. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, [CQ5] the illiteracy among Black people is triple that of the white population, and the income of white people is 74% higher than that of Black people.
The coloniality of being is directly related to the inferiority attributed to “subordinate” social groups such as BIPoC, women, and the LGBTQIA+ community. Therefore, it exercises its force by lowering social groups by the criteria of gender, sexuality, race, and more to justify exploitation.
“Colonialism is historical, and this history has to be brought about ... without all the whitewash[ing] that goes on,” Christoph Giebel, associate professor of international studies and history, said. "But it’s also a lingering reality still and also a lingering mindset.”
The coloniality of knowledge is expressed by the denial of the knowledge produced by marginalized countries by the West. Despite not stopping global majority nations from producing knowledge, this denies space for their recognition and development, permeating with issues related to the delegitimization of knowledge of these “lesser” colonized countries.
History taught in academia encapsulates the lenses of the white, male, Christian, and cisheteronormative European colonizer. We teach history that makes the knowledge of marginalized groups seem invisible.
After World War II, African and South American thinkers tried to dismantle this conception with decolonial and anti-colonial studies. Colonialism had been the historical period derived from navigations, invasions, and slavery. The dominance of the so-called metropolises over the colonies lifted up the superiority of colonizers. This is what will mark a so-called modernity: new inventions and social, economic, cultural, scientific, and technological advances.
Europe and the United States became the world reference of the so-called modern state, civilization, and development, which culminated in a power system based on capitalism to introduce globalization that divided the world into center and periphery — essentially, a system that differentiated those born in the northern half of the globe versus those in the south.
Within this mindset, decolonial thinking comes into play. Decoloniality is a project of political, cultural, and economic liberation for colonized nations. Considered a way to resist and deconstruct patterns and perspectives imposed on the global south, decoloniality is a direct critique of the European concept of modernity and the capitalist system.
Reach columnist Victor Simoes at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @victorhaysser
Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.