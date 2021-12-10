Climate change is now

We know the polar ice caps are melting, the land is burning, and the temperatures are soaring, but how does that affect one’s daily life when they head off to work?
Here’s how: When working conditions are unsafe due to the increase in temperatures and deforestation, there’s a greater risk of heat-related deaths, according to UW News. Climate change is here right now, and people are already dying because of it.
In November, UW, The Nature Conservancy, and Mulawarman University in Indonesia conducted a study where they researched outdoor workers and climate change being linked to deaths and unsafe working conditions in the Berau Regency, Indonesia.
The thing is, this isn’t just happening to workers in Berau, but to outdoor workers almost everywhere. According to The Guardian, in the United States, about a fifth of the population works outdoors and, as a consequence, are 35% more likely to die from heat exposure compared to the general population.
This is why we need to care about climate change now.
“I think that rising temperatures are very concerning,” first-year student Vy Nguyen said in a direct message. “There needs to be change made at all levels (individual, corporate, and government) in order to combat issues that are connected to climate change.”
This isn’t something we can push off to future generations because by then, it’ll already be too late. We’re already now seeing the effects of deforestation and rising temperatures on the outdoor workforce.
However, state governments, the federal government, and corporations are hardly doing anything to protect these workers. According to the National Agricultural Law Center, only California, Washington, Minnesota, and Oregon have heat safety standards that protect workers.
But what about workers in other states?
“I think every state needs to have laws inplace and standards to protect their workers,” Nguyen said. “If someone gets injured or sick during the job[,] they should be properly compensated and given the appropriate amount of time off. There should be regulations put in place to limit exposure to dangerous conditions in the first place.”
Since the U.S. House Democrats’ introduction of the Asunción Valdivia Heat Illness and Fatality Prevention Act, which requires adequate breaks, shade, and water for outdoor workers, it seems like the federal government is finally heading in the right direction.
Not only do we need to protect these workers, but we also need to develop solutions now to prevent further destruction to our planet.
“On an individual level, we need to change how and what we consume,” Nguyen said. “Mindful consumption will lead to reduction in waste and the reduction in demand. This will lead to less forest that needs to be cleared and less pollution which will all help combat rising temperatures/climate change.”
On top of being mindful of our consumption of energy and the waste we produce, speaking up and making your voice heard is equally as important. Speaking to friends, family, and neighbors about what we consume will make us more aware of future decisions regarding our carbon footprint.
We also need to speak up on a larger level to get the attention of our elected representatives and encourage them to enact new laws to protect our environment for the decades and centuries to come.
Reach contributing writer Fiona Paterson at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @fiona326
