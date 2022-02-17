Connections as transactions: Why our friendships are on sale

What is friendship? Is it a form of love, maybe?
Or is it a fried chip? (like “friendship,” get it?) Or is it a 401(k) without benefits? Maybe it’s “My Little Pony” … friendship is magic! Or perhaps an NFT — that’s all the rage these days for some inexplicable reason.
Friendship is a beautiful, god-given thing. But it can also be dangerously finicky. Don’t keep in contact, and you drift apart. Talk too much, and you’re clingy. Get too friendly, and you and your friend are (literally) f---ing. Go too far, and when push comes to shove, you enter … the friendzone.
Now, the friendzone is a complicated metaverse. Sure, it's the place where you land after a rejection, and it’s where your feelings go to simmer and die. But it’s also home to acquaintances, coworkers, friends, best friends, arch-friends, normal friends, frenemies, and more.
Friendship, and the network that defines it, is a delicate gray area. It can feel like party central — or a fray of belonginglessness. While daddy issues, joint tax returns, and the laws of dating may plague your however-there love-life, much of “friendship” has yet to be concretely understood.
If you’re anything like me, you either have 1 million friends or half of one (if that). Your friendships can go from feeling familial to suddenly superficial in the span of a single text message. Scrolling through social media, you conflate “likes” with “loves,” handing out the former and internally chasing after the latter. You order friends but are delivered “connections” and “followers” instead.
Why are we unable to find true, genuine reciprocity or connections, for lack of a better word, in our relationships, platonic or otherwise?
the reason why so many of us cannot find reciprocity in intimate relationships is because capitalist market logics govern our concepts of exchange on material and emotional levels. reciprocity is about producing emotional equilibrium not about turning your partner an investment.— Jatella (@jatella) December 27, 2021
In truth, here’s why all our friendships are f---ed: capitalism. Hear me out first.
In economics, prices are governed by the laws of supply and demand. Under this definition, if something is not directly profitable, it is worthless. Goods and products are made to satiate needs, wants, and desires. If friends were stocks or bonds, we would only invest in them if we predicted strong returns. As goods or services, we would only purchase them if we felt they added value to our lives or met our needs in some substantive, productive way.
I know what you’re thinking. Yes, of course we want friends. Life would be awful, boring, lonely, and pretty terrible without them. But under a constant pressure to produce and perform, are your friendships truly free? Or is the friendzone just another means to generate social capital?
Take your social media “friends,” for example. Why do you want so many of them? Sure, you could be content with nine followers on Instagram — but most people aren’t. Most people want at least a couple hundred, probably a couple thousand. Why? Easy. Capitalism drives up a scarcity of intimacy, love, and belonging.
So we like to put up this facade, this image of our social lives, that feels full, because having lots of friends (because quantity over quality, right?) makes us feel seen, desirable, charismatic, and even successful. This narrow view of success can cause us to lose sight of the true purpose of friendship, which often has no reason at all, other than that you share a mutual bond (no pun intended).
Capitalism relegates our friendships to net worth, popularity, or clout, rather than true connection. As if submitting a resume to the status quo and to our egos, we seek to have the perfect, emotionally available best friend and the perfect, well-rounded friend group.
We want a friend for every occasion. We wear them like outfits, a separate one for each occasion, and we toss them aside when we no longer have use for them, usually after we have outgrown them.
We haphazardly take the classmate we worked on a group project with or the stranger we met at a networking event and we quickly label them as “friends,” depositing them into the friendzone just as soon as we’ve met them, banking on our social body count, so that we can cash in on the idea that we are well-loved by cosmopolitan society. That we fit in. The number of friends we have is just evidence of that. It gives us social proof of our value. It gives us a price tag.
Under this guise, friendship is no longer a comparative advantage — it is a sunk cost.
Think about even just the plethora of worries and insecurities accompanying friendship. If you ever want to ask someone to hang out, be prepared to say why. It’s strangely difficult and weird to make friends without a reason these days, because they’ll either think that you’re asking them out on a date, or proposing that you launch a start-up together. Why else would you ask a perfect stranger to hang out? Shouldn’t you already have your own established friend group, because you’re supposedly well-liked? Thus, the perpetual conundrum.
So what is real friendship, and what does it give us? Do we continue down this deliciously cynical perspective of Marxism, where friendship is just an exchange of capital at a lower opportunity cost, casually plotted at the edge of a production possibility frontier?
Contrary to popular economic belief, friends do make us happy. They give us serotonin, and we depend on them, like drugs. Maybe capitalism is right: friends, platonic love, and drugs don’t really do anything for us monetarily. But they do make us feel good.
Yeah, maybe the more feel-good aspects of our friendships are probably distracting us from more productive activities, like drop-shipping or buying real estate. Maybe we should be studying for Monday’s exam, and not watching a five-hour rerun of “Euphoria” or commiserating with your bestie about their tragic love life. But alas, friends are what give life candy.
We may not always know how to take (care of) our friends, and we can’t just return them to a store or demand a refund when things go wrong. Sometimes, we fail them, or they fail us. We can’t fix each other, but we can accept each other. Sometimes we put friendship on pause, or move to different tiers in the friendzone. And that’s okay.
What our buddy capitalism needs to understand about friendship is that it’s not always about the money. We don’t live to work; we work to live. We work toward financial freedom so that we can have friends and experience the joys of life.
If we have to speak the language of Adam Smith’s invisible hand, the profitability of friendship isn’t money or capital. Friendships generate happiness and well-being, they make us better people, and they help us to experience life and the world. That in itself should be enough.
Under a culture and economic system that makes us products of our own labor, friendship is a lateral partnership that transcends individualism and breaks the mold of rational choice. It instead becomes a choice to invest in people without fear of bankruptcy. With friendship, you forge your own rules, your own community, and you define your own zone — the friendzone — where traditional economic theory need not apply.
With friends, we like to keep it laissez faire.
Reach writer Sarah Pham at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sarpham
