Democracy starts in the workplace

Starbucks workers in Buffalo, New York were the first to certify a union through the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), and their success has inspired workers across the country to follow suit. Founded over 50 years ago, Starbucks turned Seattle into the caffeine capital of the United States, becoming the largest coffee chain in the world. It generates more than 10 times the revenue of its closest competitor. Today, its workers are taking matters into their own hands, organizing for living wages and the provision of health insurance.
As we all know, essential workers are the real heroes of this pandemic. The only reason the economy hasn’t ground to a halt is because they keep showing up for work. We applaud them for making a living, but their bosses are making a killing. As of 2020, CEO’s average earnings are 351 times that of their employees — but it's the baristas who keep the money moving and the coffee flowing.
60 stores in 19 states have organized their workplaces for unionization. Starbucks Workers United, the new Starbucks labor union, is fighting an uphill battle — unions have been on the decline for decades, and real wages have gone down with them. Organized labor creates inclusive growth in the economy and fortifies the health of American democracy.
Rachel Ybarra is a Starbucks worker and union organizer. She recalled her excitement upon learning that the Starbucks in Buffalo had filed for a union.
“It was kind of like … finding out that they had done something that a lot of us had presented to one another as a joke,” Ybarra said, describing how forming a union was something that almost everyone in her workplace favored, but considered an impossibility.
Seeing Buffalo win their union election prompted Ybarra and a coworker to meet with Starbucks Workers United in the days following.
“We had that meeting on Friday, and over that weekend, we got all of our [union] cards signed and were able to get them filed by Monday,” Ybarra said.
The National Labor Relations board requires 30% support to file for an election, where 50% support is needed to certify a union.
At their small coffeehouse, it only took three days to gain a majority, proof of the common desire for improved working conditions. Ybarra was ready for management’s attempt to break their organizing efforts.
“We had a couple of meetings with managers,” Ybarra said. “I had a three-on-one with my store manager, my [general manager], and another store manager that I had never met … I decided to be maliciously compliant. They responded with a lot of hostility … My district manager offered for me to leave three times during the meeting.”
Why do corporations hire union-busting specialists, pay for costly legal battles, or spend money on anti-union campaigns? Because it’s cheaper than paying workers more than what is absolutely necessary. Unionized workplaces grant workers the ability to collectively bargain, allowing them to negotiate the terms of a union contract. With Starbucks Workers United, Ybarra expects increased pay and healthcare coverage.
“Unionizing a workplace is difficult, and there are huge, huge advantages for employers who can make vague threats to punish workers for unionizing.” Jake Grumbach, assistant professor of political science, said. “Emerging moments of unionization in a place like Starbucks can show that it is possible even in difficult situations.”
The recent organizing push is the result of a long term slowdown in the social mobility and economic outlook for low wage workers. When a business generates immense profit and chooses to not compensate the employees, low wage workers are left with no choice but to bargain for better wages through unionization.
“Establishing living wages through labor union collective bargaining provides huge benefits for raising children, lowering crime, having a strong middle class with living wages for workers across education levels, across geography and industry,” Grumbach said. “That is absolutely crucial for an economy to work, and it can supercharge economic growth by having ordinary people have more money to spend in the economy … stimulating demand … by reducing inequality.”
When labor unions are strong, they can drive up wages for both non-union and union members by offering better wages, creating competition for employers to attract employees. Moreover, private sector unions represent their workers politically by endorsing pro-worker candidates.
“[Labor unions] serve to organize the working class politically and that’s actually really crucial for democracy,” Grumbach said. “Imagine you live in some place where all the manufacturing is being outsourced and offshored, your town is changing, and there's an opioid crisis and things seem really bleak … People in those positions are very susceptible to politics based in fear of immigrants or racial conflict, and labor unions are a way to organize mass politics in a more democratic way, so people have control over policies that affect their material lives, rather than just culture war politics.”
When workers unite on the basis of shared interests, they can win –– and win big. Starbucks workers in Seattle are proving that labor unions are still possible in the most unlikely of places.
“A union is just what happens when your team comes together and decides to take control of their workplace,” Ybarra said.
The national labor struggle is ongoing, sending shockwaves from coast to coast. Ybarra hopes for a successful result in their union election next month. Our community must support essential workers like Ybarra and labor unions like Starbucks Workers United in their fight for fair wages and representation.
The old union song rings true: “Oh miner, won’t you organize wherever you may be, and make this a land of freedom for workers like you and me.”
