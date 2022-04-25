F*** Stairs reveals aesthetic but inaccessible campus

There are two campuses, according to UW alumna Lindsey Muszkiewicz. There is the one that brings tourists to UW every spring, with beautiful cherry blossoms and well-maintained walkways. Then, there’s the one with back alleys and winding, broken roads, ignored by UW but used by every student in a wheelchair or with a mobility impairment.
It’s an experience that goes unnoticed by the majority of the student body.
That’s why Muszkiewicz began the F*** Stairs campaign. The campaign challenges all individuals to explore this second campus by only using accessible pathways for one week. This means avoiding stairs, curbs, and building entrances that would be impossible for wheelchair users and individuals with mobility impairments to use.
The campaign calls attention to UW’s physically inaccessible environment, but also reveals how the burden to fight for accessibility has largely been placed on the disabled community; a more accessible campus helps every student, and should be approached as such.
“It’s frustrating and difficult to have to navigate the campus as it is, as if it’s intentionally made to be inaccessible,” Muszkiewicz said.
When she attended UW, Muszkiewicz spent a day going to all the places on campus with stairs and taking pictures. Muszkiewicz — who does not use these walkways — realized that the paths with stairs offered entirely different experiences.
For one, it was much prettier; it was also more practical and would have allowed her to get to classes 30 minutes faster. Rather than walking around the back of a building for one accessible entrance, she could have entered through the front with everyone else.
Muszkiewicz regularly filed reports when faced with completely inaccessible features of campus, such as a broken sidewalk. Rather than fixing these problems, she was often told to take an alternative route or figure out a way to overcome these obstacles on her own. She said UW met the bare minimum of requirements from the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and the “deal with it” attitude she was met with alienated her.
“They clearly have the funding,” Muszkiewicz said.
UW does not embrace universal design, and by doing so, separates students with disabilities from able-bodied students. This decision imposes more barriers to accessibility beyond just physical obstacles.
To receive proper accommodations, students undergo a complex process in which “the designated disability office will conduct an individualized assessment of the request, determine whether accommodation is necessary, and what reasonable accommodations are available,” according to the UW Policy Directory.
Students may also be required to show documentation of their disabilities from a health care professional, and must discuss with the disability office to “determine if accommodations are necessary, and identify effective reasonable accommodation.”
This strenuous process poses a barrier for students and sends the message that it is a burden for the university to provide students with the proper tools they need to succeed; it sets a standard by which students with disabilities must fight for and defend their right to equal footing.
Furthermore, the process is time consuming and underfunded. Muszkiewicz had to apply for services in week eight of the previous quarter to receive accommodations in time for the next quarter.
“Especially for students who don’t like to identify as disabled but know they need accommodations for some things, the process of getting accommodations really puts off a lot of folks, and they go without,” Muszkiewicz said. “They end up having an unequal education experience because of that … they don’t have the time or energy or capacity to deal with navigating that system.”
One way allies can help is to request simple changes in the classroom on behalf of disabled students. For example, asking for captions to be turned on during an online lecture or video could remove some of the emotional labor from someone else who has been requesting such accommodations throughout the day. Students can also look for features of campus that may pose a barrier for someone else and file a work request here.
We must reshape the way we view accessibility. A universally accessible campus benefits every student. To attain this, we need everyone on board.
