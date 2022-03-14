History’s grasp on women's bodies

Throughout history, female bodies have consistently been seen as objects.
“Men had the power to represent themselves in art,” Catherine Connors, professor of classics, said. “But they had the power to control how women were presented as well.”
Women were depicted by the male gaze in ancient Greek and Roman art — such as the lack of female genitals on sculptures. To ancient men, women were accessories to the status of their husbands.
“Women were always seen in relation to a household,” Connors said.
In ancient Greece and Rome, women were valued for their reproductive abilities, with men deeming their sole purpose as producing an heir.
“The beauty standard in ancient Athens was a look of health,” Connors said.
If a woman looked healthy, it was seen as proof that her body's reproductive system was functioning and thus, her purpose was fulfilled.
“Women were held to a double standard,” Sarah Levin-Richardson, associate professor of classics, said. “They were expected to be chaste and modest, while men could pursue whoever they wished.”
It was myths such as the “Pandora’s box,” which depicted women as dangerous when left to their own devices, that pushed misogynistic beliefs that are still rooted in society today.
“Women were not trusted with their own bodies,” Levin-Richardson said.
Even the Greek goddess Aphrodite, or her Roman counterpart Venus, was not free from the male-held belief that a woman's body was their property. Aphrodite was first depicted at the Temple of Aphrodite in Knidos (located in modern-day Turkey) — and with a nude appearance, not even she was upheld with the honor a goddess deserved.
“Men used the statue as an object to consummate their desire on,” Levin-Richardson said, describing the male gaze that defined female statues.
Women were never in control of their own narrative. Their representation within classical arts showcases the lack of control they had over their image, a concept that still holds true to this day.
In America, the rise of capitalism created a new facet for men to dominate. The ways in which they sold products became a conduit to sell perceptions of the female body, their actions echoing ancient Greek and Roman history.
“Standards for beauty were most enforced by people with status in both ancient and modern households,” Connors said.
Status has been a consistent player throughout history. Those with status have power, and those with power have control over what people see and believe.
In ancient civilizations, status defined what was beautiful, and in modern society, status remains the dominating factor in what defines the standards of beauty.
With the introduction of digital media, we have a new platform to display status. Powerful people share their likes, dislikes, even their own thoughts — all a new source for monetization. In doing so, the public buys into a perception that is being marketed to them.
“Companies seem to pick and choose what's considered attractive,” second-year student Sedona Cheloha said.
The capitalist economy discovered that insecurity sells more than anything else. Tabloids are notorious for targeting women's bodies, pushing a culture that acts as if certain body sizes are a trend.
“Women are presented as sexual objects,” Cheloha said. “We are objectified, turned into a prop for male attraction, and then used to sell products.”
Perceptions of beauty change over time. What was considered “healthy” in ancient Greece and Rome would be considered plus size by today's standards. But unlike ancient Greeks and Romans, our representation of beauty is preserved in the media we consume, not in sculptures and paintings.
“Companies are selling the male gaze,” first-year student Elsa Kopf said. “What men consider beautiful is what is being pushed by the media.”
Though the idea of body positivity has been circulating for decades, the movement found its power around 2012. Over the past 10 years, the body positivity movement has become a message to women that all bodies are beautiful — a message that many companies are capitalizing on.
“The media is historically non-inclusive in regards to body image,” Kopf said. “They don't care about people, they are just trying to check a box so they aren’t considered non-inclusive.”
Unfortunately, women can be complicit in their own subjugation.
“There is a passive-aggressive element to body positivity,” Cheloha said. “Women are often condescending, giving unprompted comments on a woman’s body.”
For centuries, women have bought into the misogynistic ideals of what beauty should be. Men set forth standards they wanted women to meet, and over time, those standards became ingrained in women’s lives.
“Misogyny is not new,” Levin-Richardson said. “It existed in antiquity.”
So why are we still buying into misogynistic ideals when we have the power to create our own narratives?
With the resurgence of the body-positive movement, women have begun to take control of their own narratives. People are bringing awareness to the sexism shaping female beauty standards, and the packaged ideals that companies under capitalism market to us are becoming less ideal with each passing day.
Our window into the past exists in works of art, busts, and paintings from ancient civilizations depicting the history that led to modern society. We can learn much from the heavenly bodies of work that have withstood the wear of time. These ancient societies we look back on are our future — in hundreds of years, we will be the ancient civilization that students study, their windows into the past being the media platforms we upload our lives to today.
Every day presents a new opportunity to undo the misogyny that has tried to dominate our lives. We are in a position that no population in history has ever been before, one where the perception of beauty can be changed just by using our phones.
It is for us to decide how we will be remembered.
