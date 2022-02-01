If content is king, are we the pawns?

Editor’s note: Realpolitik is a German term meaning “practical politics.” The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines it as “politics based on practical and material factors rather than on theoretical or ethical objectives.” Realpolitikal aims to bring a campus perspective to broader political issues and offer actionable alternatives to the status quo.
The 2020s are the dawn of a new gilded age. Like a page torn out of “The Great Gatsby,” the United States is experiencing the highest levels of wealth concentration among the richest 0.1% since the roaring twenties. Even worse, the proportion of wealth inequality in the United States is approaching the magnitudes of the French Revolution.
Thanks to social media, Generation Z is online, opinionated, and more connected than ever, but I wonder whether too much of our time and energy is being voluntarily surrendered to the most affluent and influential.
Does our limitless choice as consumers distract from the state of the world around us? Former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once said, “[T]here’s no such thing as society. There are individual men and women and there are families.” I argue we are not simply individuals with high taste, but members of society, quickly becoming blind to the economic and political conditions around us.
Mark Smith, political science professor and associate chair, shed light on social media, celebrity worship, and the rising tide of populism.
“There's so much more content available now,” Smith said. “This is used mostly in the television world, but ‘content is king.’ And back when it was three networks, you had three choices for television … So now, there are so many more choices with the explosion of the internet … And so, it’s a lot easier to kind of pick and choose your sources than it used to be.”
Specialization within digital media is narrowing the echo chambers in our political discourse. Content made for mass consumption is being replaced by lesser niches that target a specific market demand, leading to more engagement among a relatively smaller demographic.
Celebrity interview? No, thanks. Celebrity interview over a plate of mind-bendingly hot chicken wings? Yes, please. Am I wrong? Definitely not. Am I right? Thought so.
“There's this work from about 20 years ago called ‘Bowling Alone’ by Robert Putnam,” Smith said. “People just have a lot fewer community ties of all sorts than they used to, to the extent that you have less interaction with people on a personal level, that's especially true in the COVID era … But this was true even in 2019 before there was a COVID. If you are interacting with people less face-to-face by being part of clubs, religious congregations, or unions … you have more of the social media part.”
The new word in today's global politics is “populism.” This is broadly defined by the rise of strong leaders who represent a “true” constituency of the people, battling the establishment for redemption. Used to characterize both left-wing and right-wing movements, populism is a flexible term.
Yet, there are differences between the two prominent populists in the United States: Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump. Sanders’ 2020 campaign slogan, “Not Me. Us.”, is diametrically opposed to when Trump pointed up to the clouds and concluded, “I am the chosen one,” reminiscent of 18th century French king Louis XVI’s famous remark, “I am the state.”
“Populism can easily feed into authoritarianism because if that one leader says, ‘Put the power in me and I’m going to represent the people, and then we’ll fight back against these elites,’ you can often end up with a lot more power in the hands of that leader,” Smith said.
Paralleling this global trend, I see a secular, apolitical populism driven by big tech platforms. Are the Paul brothers and Kardashian sisters the new feudal lords? A transfer of power away from democratic norms and institutions toward single individuals is dangerous, but I argue that we are also seeing a cultural shift from the local community to the superstars on our screens.
“It seems to me that [social media influencers] are way more relatable than our older celebrities,” Smith said. “People have always paid a lot of attention to celebrities, but they seemed kind of distant. Whereas some of the social media influencers … [are] like showing you how to apply makeup from their own house, or they’re giving you their recipes and you're watching them do their cooking, and they sort of have the everyman or everywoman sort of vibe … Whereas if you go back even 20 years or 50 years ago, did anyone ever really feel like they knew Marlon Brando?”
Should we just go outside, touch grass, and smell the fresh air? The solution is not as simple as logging off. While vacationing on a sunny beach appeals to the senses, it is not advisable to stick your head in the sand. The worship of idols seems to have led to more problems than solutions. This is not a condemnation of personal identity and interests. Log off and go outside, but don’t just do that.
Infinite choice can be paralyzing, but people as workers have little choice in this economy. There is a vast majority in the United States who do want livable wages, affordable housing, accessible healthcare, and education. If positive change is possible, it will require us to look past the digital profile so we can reunite with people.
Reach columnist Thomas DuBeau at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thomas_dubeau
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.