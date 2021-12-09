Joking about poverty

“They got roads out there yet?”
Tell someone you’re from Eastern Washington and this, or some close alteration of this joke, is the first thing they say. Even after living in Spokane for 16 years, I’ll admit, it’s funny.
If you’ve heard these jokes or participate in them yourself, you’ll notice they revolve around a few concepts. Lack of infrastructure and an uneducated or conservative population are usually how us posh liberals refer to the “dirty” side of the state.
The best humor is true to an extent. Claims of Eastern Washington being conservative farm country aren’t wholly unsubstantiated. One time in Spokane, I got the shell of a sunflower seed spit onto my face while leaving a gas station. Compared to the bigger West Coast cities like Seattle, Portland, or Los Angeles, where a large portion of UW students are from, Eastern Washington is quite rural and right-wing, according to Politico’s 2018 Washington midterm election results.
And if you’re not from there, it’s easy to generalize. If you grew up in San Francisco, for example, and have never crossed the Snoqualmie Pass, these jokes would heavily comprise your understanding of the region. Spokane is the second biggest city in Washington and during my first year here at UW, someone legitimately asked me if we had a mall.
Up until recently, I didn’t care. I knew that the jokes, although stale, weren’t malicious. Early in high school, I realized Spokane wasn’t for me. My beliefs didn’t feel as supported there as they are here, so I didn’t mind that my friends held negative perceptions of my hometown.
However, upon my recent return home for Thanksgiving, I reanalyzed these jokes after a story from my mom.
In April 2021, House Bill 1152 was passed in Olympia with the aim of depoliticizing health boards across Washington. The law mandated an equal number of elected and unelected representatives appointed by county commissioners.
Yet, Spokane County’s commission, which oversees the health board and is dominated by conservatives, spit their sunflower seed directly into the bipartisan face of the bill. According to Shawn Vestal of The Spokesman-Review, the conservatives skirted the possibility of having their beliefs challenged. The heads of the commission — Al French, Josh Kerns, and Mary Kuney — fired all left-leaning commissioners and subsequently the dissenting representatives that they would have appointed.
If you feel obliged to make your “Eastern Washington is Trump town” joke, leave it in the comments, but I’m not going to laugh.
Real people will suffer because of this sinister loophole. Years of ignoring homelessness, gun safety, and drug addiction as matters of public health are about to commence.
During the quarantine period of the pandemic, I volunteered at the Spokane Regional Health District syringe exchange. Every day, I spoke to those addicted to heroin or methamphetamine. Most were homeless, sick, and struggling to find prolonged safety.
Aside from swapping their “dirty” syringes for clean ones, I couldn’t help them that much. We were severely underfunded to the point where the only drinking water we could provide them were two vials about as long as your middle finger, which was symbolically very depressing.
Now, when I hear the common Eastern Washington jokes, I think of this population.
Painting an entire region as conservative or uneducated can be rewarded with a few giggles from friends, but it’s rhetorically impactful, especially if it influences someone’s legitimate understanding of the place.
These jokes ignore the unwilling participants — those without power, who suffer under conservative ideals. I’m sure it’s hilarious to joke about rural crack use, but there’s real people who inject drugs who aren’t supported in the slightest by their local government.
Our everyday rhetoric is powerful. The more we claim Eastern Washington is “backwards” or “antiquated,” the longer those claims are substantiated. The more rigid our actually backwards perception of Eastern Washington becomes, the more they seem “too far gone” to improve.
If the world would truly be better if Eastern Washington was more inclusive, then don’t just joke about it. Do something.
Reach contributing writer Charlie Darnall at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @charlied1211
