Masturbation should be taught in sex ed

I guarantee I’m not the only woman who felt guilty after my first experience with masturbation. I didn’t know what it was, I didn’t feel comfortable talking to anyone about it, and I assumed it was something to be ashamed of.
Growing up in Texas, sex education was nearly nonexistent. I vividly remember teachers promoting abstinence and warning that sex would ruin my relationship with my parents. And while they preach that sex is a horrid activity that can only result in pain, they don’t tell us what we’re supposed to do with those overwhelming feelings of, well, horniness.
Many schools across the United States implement abstinence-based sex education. It’s a tactic used to discourage sexuality among young people, especially women, and teenage pregnancy. Ironically, as of 2020, the states with the worst sex education programs have the highest rates of teen pregnancy.
Sex education needs to be completely revamped, and masturbation should be included in the new curriculum. It would be especially beneficial for women and genderqueer people, allowing them to appreciate their bodies and have a healthy relationship with their sexual needs.
On the other hand, masturbation for men is expected and necessary — it’s like a rite of passage. For women and genderqueer people, however, it’s seen as wrong and unnatural. This double standard means that female pleasure is widely ignored in both sex education and the media. It quite literally impacts women’s physical ability to feel good, and as a result, turns them off from masturbation.
Nicole McNichols, associate teaching professor in the department of psychology, explained how the female orgasm is rooted in psychology.
“First, orgasm frequency in women tends to be highly correlated with psychological factors such as body image, sexual assertiveness, sexual shame, and sexual pride,” McNichols said in Psychology Today.
While “self love” is constantly being advertised towards women, there’s also shame surrounding sexual desires and satisfying those desires. For women to truly feel good physically, they need be comfortable with communicating their sexual needs, and in order to do that, they cannot be shamed away from masturbation.
Aimee, from the Netflix original “Sex Education,” is a perfect example of overcoming the shame. For most of her life, she was terrified of masturbation and thought it was disgusting. However, when she discovered that it can actually help her understand what makes her feel good, she was suddenly able to communicate her needs to her partner. She began to prioritize her pleasure and gained sexual pride.
While I think “Sex Education” did a good job of representing the stages women and genderqueer people go through when discovering self pleasure, we can’t just rely on the media to help us.
In college especially, people are often grappling with their sexuality and trying to understand what they like, and masturbation is incredibly important when figuring these things out. Quality sex education can open the door for young women and genderqueer people to discuss their feelings about sexuality and end the stigma around masturbation.
